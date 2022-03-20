Majo Aguilar dazzles with an elegant look at Music Battles Mexico | PHOTO

Music Battles Mexico is starting with its first broadcasts, a reality show looking for the new star of the genre regional mexican under the leadership of patty christmason his return to television.

It’s through battles between two contestants that defines the winners of each round, the jury is made up of “La Chicuela, “El Bebeto”, Laura Zapata and Majo Aguilarbut the public can also cast their vote in real time through an application.

On this occasion, Majo Aguilar dazzled all attendees with a black dress which looked perfect, because favored enough to her figure, in addition to the glitter details and the pronounced neckline on the back made her look radiant.

And it is that the brightness was the protagonist of his look, well in her long red hair she used pearls that gave the ideal touch to her hairstyle, while the sparkles they were also present in her makeup.

Majo Aguilar looked beautiful in the third program of Music Battles Mexico. | Photo: Instagram @majo__aguilar

Undoubtedly, the brightness was part of her outfit tonight, because her dress had details in the center, some stars which were very noticeable, as well as the earrings long that he wore with elegance.

Every week, the cousin of Angela Aguilar has stolen spotlights for the looks that highlight her beauty natural and for the cordiality with which he expresses his opinions and vote in the program of Aztec TVwhere he has already had clashes with another member of the jury.

Since the first show, Majo has become one of the judges favorites of reality for the naturalness with which it addresses the participants and to his companions.

KEEP READING:

Majo Aguilar shows off her horse and is crowned the most tender cowgirl of the Aguilar Dynasty

Majo Aguilar made an impact with a tight aqua green outfit at Music Battles Mexico | PHOTOS

Majo and Ángela Aguilar stand out as divas of the Golden Cinema with these looks | PHOTOS