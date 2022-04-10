Majo Aguilar defends Ángela Aguilar after the announcement of her courtship with Gussy Lau

“All women deserve to live our lives as we want to do it” mentioned the cousin of the young singer.

April 10, 2022 11:18 a.m.

Angela Aguilar was involved in a media scandal, after some photographs of her with her current partner, the composer Gussy Lau. These photographs were released without the consent of the couple.

After the leak of said material, the young singer expressed that she felt “sad and violated” through a video she posted on her social networks, receiving the support of many fans and celebrities.

Get support from your cousin

Given this, the singer-songwriter Majo Aguilar She showed her support for her cousin saying that she shouldn’t feel ashamed and that she didn’t do anything wrong.

“All women deserve to live our lives as we want to do it, no one has to judge us (…) you do not have to apologize for living,” he commented in the video that Angela uploaded.

The singer also mentioned that she regrets the leak of these photographs, as she understands that her cousin wanted to keep that part of her life private.

The followers of both artists applauded the words of Nicefor supporting her cousin, thus demonstrating that there is no rivalry between them.