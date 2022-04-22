Entertainment

Majo Aguilar says he is the “black sheep” of the family

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

The Mexican singer Majo Aguilar is Ángela Aguilar’s cousin, and many have always compared her to her, it is even speculated that there is a certain rivalry between the two. In the midst of all the conflict experienced by the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and her boyfriend after the leaked images, Majo assures that she is the “black sheep” of the family. He also revealed on the Mexican program “Venga la alegría” that both his father Anthony Aguilar Jr.Like their uncle Pepe, they are very conservative people.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to do Selena Gomez’s bob hairstyle that is trending

4 mins ago

These stars have all fallen for this mascara for less than 12 euros

6 mins ago

First images of Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen

16 mins ago

Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button