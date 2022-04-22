Majo Aguilar says he is the “black sheep” of the family

The Mexican singer Majo Aguilar is Ángela Aguilar’s cousin, and many have always compared her to her, it is even speculated that there is a certain rivalry between the two. In the midst of all the conflict experienced by the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and her boyfriend after the leaked images, Majo assures that she is the “black sheep” of the family. He also revealed on the Mexican program “Venga la alegría” that both his father Anthony Aguilar Jr.Like their uncle Pepe, they are very conservative people.

Likewise, she commented that her mother does not like that she publishes photos of her in a bikini. “I’m going to accuse my mom. She tells me: ‘your bikini photos again’ and I answer yes because she likes to show me my body and there is nothing wrong with it, “she said. Although the Mexican singer did not want to delve into the subject of her cousin, she said that she respected all criteria and ways of thinking. “As I have always done things with respect, and I think there is a very important thing here, if you do things to annoy, then it will go wrong, but I was and always was like that, I never tried to bother and I always tried to do it with a lot of respect and in my case I said. ‘Okay, I’m with you on this, but not on this,’ she said about it.

Pepe’s niece, 27, spoke about some aspects of the family, which she considers very conservative. She commented that in her family it is customary for women to have a boyfriend after 18, although she does not agree with such rules. She also spoke about their way of thinking, and emphasized her father Antonio and her uncle Pepe, criticizing both for being very conservative people despite having traveled the world and being highly educated people. She though she admitted to being very respectful of both of them. “Both my uncle and my dad have very educated minds because they have known a lot about the world, and they also have this part of the traditional. It is strange that they can be open for some things and not for others.

But why does Majo claim to be the black sheep of the Aguilar family? In her statements, the young Mexican artist described herself as being more open than the other members, and feeling a little more liberal on some issues that can generate some controversy for others.