Majo Aguilar, why is he the black sheep of the Aguilar Dynasty | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

The Aguilar Dynasty has been in the middle of the storm —due to an issue that generates some controversy in Mexico and several Latin American countries after learning that Angela Aguilar had a relationship with the singer Gussy Lauwho is 15 years older than her.

Majo Aguilar, cousin of Angelawas asked about it and reserved her specific opinion regarding that commented sentimental relationship, but she did speak about some aspects of her family, which she has described as being conservative.

It is there that he recognized feeling like the “black sheep” of the Aguilar dynasty because she feels a little more liberal on some issues that can generate some controversy for others.

Majo and Ángela Aguilar are cousins ​​and both delight their audience with their melodious voice (Photo: Instagram)

MAJO AGUILAR CRITICIZES HIS FAMILY

During an interview with the program “Venga la alegría”, the singer also spoke about the way her family members think and put a lot of emphasis on her father, Anthony Aguilar Jr.and his uncle, Pepe Aguilar.

In her statements, she criticized the fact that both are very conservative despite being people who have traveled the world and are very cultured, although she also made it clear that she is respectful of the way each individual thinks.

“Both my uncle and my father are very cultured minds because they have known a lot about the world and they also have this part of the traditional. It is strange that they can be open for some things and not for others “indicated the artist.

WHY IS MAJO AGUILAR CONSIDERED THE “BLACK SHEEP” OF HIS FAMILY?

In her statements, the young artist also acknowledged being more open-minded than the other members of her family, qualifying herself as the “black sheep” of all.

Moreover, he took the opportunity to recognize that he likes to show his body through bikini photo publications, although his mother does not like it.

“I’m going to accuse my mom. She tells me ‘your bikini picture again?’ and I answer yes because she likes to show me my body and there is nothing wrong with it ”he added.