Majo, cousin of Ángela Aguilar, poses scantily clad with the lead singer of Kinky

Since Ángela Aguilar’s cousin emerged in the musical world, Much has been compared to the award-winning daughter of Pepe Aguilar, however, Majo Aguilar He has shown to have light and talent of his own.

The first known musical recording of María José Aguilar Carrillo, better known as Majo Aguilar, was a musical tribute to her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. Even though It was until the year 2021 in which the spotlights turned to her again when she premiered her single ‘I’m not going to cry’, one of the songs from her ranchero album ‘My inheritance, my blood’.

Regarding his personal lifeMajo has a relationship with Gilberto Cerezo, a Monterrey musician, known for his work in the rock group Kinkywith whom, as can be seen on social networks, he shares very intimate and memorable moments.

Proof of this is the photograph that Gil recently uploaded to his Instagram account, in which the very caramelized couple can be seen posing before the camera.

In the image both wear a white outfit; while he wears a shirt and pants, Angela Aguilar’s pretty cousin looked like she was wearing underwear, but it really is a small bikini.

Something that at the time The relationship between Gilberto Cerezo and Majo Aguilar caught the attention, it was the difference in ages, because while she is 27 years old and he is already 43.

Majo Aguilar caused controversy at the Lo Nuestro Awards, as many social network users criticized the outfit he chose for the award ceremonyas they considered it unflattering and nothing innovative for what is customary to see on this red carpet.

In fact, there were those who compared her dress with a “La Llorona” costume and with a nightgown, due to the color, cut and ruffles of the model she wore.

This is how Angela defeated her cousin Majo

In the category of Female Revelation Artist, Ángela competed with her cousin Majo, since both produced two very competitive materials Well, they have generated millions of reproductions, but it was the so-called “Princess of the Mexican Regional”, who managed to keep the award, after in this division she also competed with artists such as Evaluna Montaner.

David Zepeda and Susana González were in charge of giving this award to Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, who were more than enthusiastic about this result, since they could not hide their emotion when revealing the winner.

And upon hearing her name, Ángela melted into a hug with her cousin Majo, with whom she has repeatedly made it known that she has a great relationship, and the rivalry that many handle does not exist, because first of all they are family.

