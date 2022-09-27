Majo Pérez, José Carlos Illanes and Christopher Aguilasocho join LA HORA RADIO ROMA 2

From October 7th to December 18th, you can enjoy the return of Radio time Rome 2comedy written and directed by Camilla Brett and Artus Chavezwith part of the original cast, made up of Johanna Murillo, Hamlet Ramírez, Ana Gonzáles Bello, Nohemi Espinosa, José Ramón Berganza, and Miguel Santa Rita.

This time, he joins the cast. Majo Pérez, José Carlos Illanes and Christopher Aguilasochowho will alternate roles with the first cast, giving life to various characters and performing multiple sound effects, during the recording of a completely live radio soap opera.

During each function there will be a different guest, who will not know the challenges, nor the characters that they will have to represent on stage. For this season, the production has invited about 30 personalities, among which are: Claudia Álvarez, Michelle Rodríguez, José Luis Rodriguez “El Guana”, Regina Blandón and Martín Altomaroto name a few.

At a press conference, Camilla Brett expressed: “We are very happy to return with this production that we did 7 years ago, we are very excited because it is a very funny comedy“.

For its part, Artus Chavez he pointed: “Radio Roma 2 is an invitation to imagine that we are in the 1940s, in the golden age of radio in Mexico, when the great stars of radio soap operas and live singers appeared in the magnanimous studios of the center, in short, it was a time of glamor and elegance“.

He added: “On stage you will see the actors who are preparing to record a live radio soap opera, the audience that is in the room will feel inside this recording studio, where there is a lot of comedy involved, from the mistakes and various situations that they will have to overcome to save the function”.

for the actress Johanna Murillo, this is a project that has overflowing talent, because there are people who not only act, but also sing, juggle, do magic tricks and talk nonsense. “It is a team that creates this magic from collaboration, it was a text that came out of our improvisations, of our workshops many years ago, where we all put a grain of sand, so I am happy to participate in my second reunion of the year“, he pointed.

While, Hamlet Ramirez He confessed that it is a fortune that the projects can have a long life, since he assured, coming out of a pandemic and seeing that the chat is reactivated again, is great news for him. “Knowing that the start-up team could get together, and seeing the elements that had just been integrated, made me believe that it was the sign of a great chance” he assured.

He adds: “The advantage on this occasion is that people will not only be able to choose the guest actor of their choice, but there will be an alternation within the montage, so come see this story as many times as necessary to pass it. incredible”.

Finally, Majo Perezone of the actresses who joins the project, commented: “All the information that they had in the first seasons has been passed on to us, we have learned to use some instruments that they used before and the new ones that will be this season, in short, it is a process that I am enjoying very much“.

Radio Rome Time 2 will raise the curtain this October 7 at the Hellenic Theater with performances from Friday to Sunday, check schedules and prices, here.

By Ulises Sánchez, Photos: Theater Billboard

Do not stop receiving in your mail, Facebook or Twitter all the information and premieres of the plays in Mexico City.