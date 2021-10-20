major home-video releases in November 2021

Eagle Pictures has announced the home-video releases of November 2021, which will offer lots of new bluray editions and box sets of some of the most popular films of yesterday and today.

We start with Johnny Depp’s The Minamata case, a new title starring the star of Pirates of the Caribbean presented at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival e recently seen on Sky: the film will be available on dvd and bluray from 3 November, the same day as the release of The shadow of the spies, intriguing spy-story inspired by the real story of Greville Wynne and played by Benedict Cumberbatch which will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K. Also from 3 November it will be also available the cult anime Tokyo Godfather by Satoshi Kon, published for the first time in bluray format with three collector cards inside.

November 17 will be the turn of Every breath you take – Breathless, psychological thriller with an exceptional cast composed of Oscar winner Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray, while for fans of auteur cinema and box sets we also report the release of the Woody Allen Collection, containing 8 DVD films by the famous director, the Eric Rohmer box set with 12 DVD films by one of the most important authors of the Nouvelle Vague, and finally the prestigious one Sergio Leone box set – The Trilogy of Time, limited edition with the last three films of the great filmmaker on Blu-Ray. Also by Maestro Sergio Leone on November 17 will also arrive a new edition in bluray and 4K de The good, the bad and the ugly, unmissable new version of the last chapter of the dollar trilogy in format with a numbered collector’s card inside.

