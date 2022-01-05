News

Major improvements on Ethereum's scalability are coming soon

Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase’s CPO, shared his predictions for 2022 on the crypto world: in his opinion, we will see important progress on Ethereum’s scalability.

Industry leaders, analysts and investors have been sharing their predictions for the crypto ecosystem in 2022 for some time now. Chatterjee is confident that Ethereum will be at the forefront of Web 3.0 and the cryptocurrency economy by increasing its scalability. .

On Tuesday, the company’s blog posted its prediction stating that Ethereum’s scalability will improve, but other layer-one networks will also get a boost.

He added that new layer-one networks will emerge, based on gaming and social media. Chatterjee predicts that scalability will improve dramatically with updates to layer-oneto-layer-two bridges, and that the industry “will desperately increase the speed and use of cross-L1 and L1-L2 bridges.

These bridges allow you to move tokens from a layer-one network, such as Ethereum, to a layer-two network, such as Arbitrum, and vice versa.

Regarding the scalability technology, the CPO specifically mentions “zk-Rollups”, stating that “they will attract the attention of investors and users.The scalability of zero-knowledge “rolls” transaction data into batches, so that it can be processed more efficiently on the Ethereum layer-one.

Companies such as Matter Labs have made significant progress with the development and launch of their rollup-based layer-two platform, zkSync.

In 2021, the layer-two ecosystem has expanded dramatically with increasing adoption from major platforms. According to layer-two ecosystem tracker L2beat, TVL has increased by 11,000% over the past year – from about $ 50 million in January 2021 to $ 5.5 trillion towards the end of the year.

Chatterjee plans further development of more privacy-focused applications, but this could attract more attention from regulators:

“We will see new privacy-focused use cases emerge, including secure applications and gaming models based entirely on privacy.”

Other forecasts include increased regulation across the industry, institutional participation in DeFi, increased security in DeFi, increased brand interest in the metaverse and NFTs, and the shift of Web 2.0 companies to the Web 3.0.

