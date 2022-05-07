Major League Baseball postpones 6 games, the most for one day since the 2018 season

Stars Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole got a chance to shower early Friday.

Reds fans endured the downpour at the stadium before heading home as the game against the Pirates was postponed. AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

So did the rest of the players who were to participate in the six games suspended due to rain, the most in Major League Baseball on the same day due to weather since 2018.

Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium and Camden Yards were among the ballparks where games were postponed. And there are no guarantees that the rain will go away over the weekend.

The last time half a dozen games were called off because of bad weather was on April 15, 2018, when snow, sleet, wind and rain all conspired to shut down stadiums. That was the highest number since September 12, 2008, when there were also six, as a result of Hurricane Ike, which hit the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and caused the suspensions.

Heavy rains on the East Coast, as well as Ohio and Illinois dampened the weekend schedule.

The postponed games were: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Park, New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates. at Cincinnati Reds.

Teams facing division rivals moved make-up dates to the summer. The Pirates and Reds rescheduled for July. The Mets and Phillies through August.

Bieber and the Guardians will try to host Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays in a traditional doubleheader on Saturday. Cleveland has had four home games suspended due to weather this season and will play its third doubleheader at Progressive Field.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch Saturday in a doubleheader against the Cubs. The weather forecast points to a clear but mild day at Wrigley for those games.

The Royals-Orioles and Rangers-Yankees series are scheduled for a doubleheader on Sunday. But it is still to be seen if they can be held in full: there is a forecast of rain on Saturday in Baltimore and in New York.