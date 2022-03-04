Major production companies cancel their films in Russia

The big training companies like Disney, Warner Bros and Sony have made the decision to cancel the premieres of their next films in Russia after the attacks on Ukraine.
Disney Pronouncement
The measure affects planned releases, such as Pixar’s “Red Alert.” “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are suspending the theatrical release of films in Russia, including Pixar’s upcoming ‘Red Alert’,” he wrote in a statement.
For its part, Disney says it is working with an NGO to provide emergency aid and other forms of humanitarian assistance to the refugees.
Without “Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts”
Warner Bros announced its decision with a statement. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia has paused the release of its feature film “The Batman” in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a prompt and peaceful solution to this tragedy,” the statement said. Other Warner films whose release in Russia is in danger are “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” whose release date is next April.
For its part, Sony Pictures joined the initiative of these large companies, which means that the film “Morbius” will not reach Russian theaters on March 24 as planned. “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine, the resulting uncertainty, and the unfolding humanitarian crisis in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of “Morbius.” Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected and we hope that this crisis is quickly resolved,” said a company spokesperson.
Paramount Pictures joins this initiative
Nor will the films produced by Paramount Pictures be released in Russia, the film “The Lost City” that is about to be released. “As we witness the tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to suspend the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia, including Sonic the Movie 2 and The Lost City. We stand with all those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to closely monitor the situation as it continues to develop.”
Although Russia is not a crucial market for Hollywood, it represents a significant part of box office receipts. In 2021, 601 million dollars were collected at the box office in the country, about 2.8% of ticket sales worldwide.
These large entertainment companies join this measure after several multinationals have distanced themselves from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft took steps to limit the spread of information from media outlets affiliated with the Russian government.