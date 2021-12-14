major update for iPhones

Following the first hints related to the release of iOS 15.2, Apple has officially made available the update for compatible iPhones. The latter introduces several important innovations, which we are preparing to deepen.

Well, the first issue to be analyzed is the introduction of Apple Music Voice Plan support. Put simply, a new subscription has arrived that allows, al cost of 4.99 euros per month, to access the music linked to the streaming service of the Cupertino company.

However, it must be said that it is about a somewhat “atypical” subscription, as it focuses on the use of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant (for more details, you can take a look at the in-depth analysis of MacRumors, but clearly the first tests of end users will then dispel the doubts regarding the contents of the plan, for example what you can control even without Siri).

For the rest, remember that iOS 15.2 represents the “starting point” for the feature linked to the verification of the original components of the iPhone, so there is certainly no shortage of intriguing news. Among other things, this is an intriguing update also for the privacy theme. To be clear, the “Where is” app is now enriched with a feature that can find any “unwanted” AirTags that could track the user’s location. In addition, the update brings with it improvements for the Hide my email functionality to reply with unique and random email addresses to email messages.

Clearly, those indicated are only some of the features introduced by Apple with the update. For the rest, we can confirm that the update has already arrived in Italy as well, as you can see in the screenshots at the bottom of the news. If you have a compatible iPhone, therefore, you may want to open the settings, go to the “General” section, press the “Software update” box and tap the “Download and install” button.

In any case, the update to iOS 15.2 is “accompanied” by the updates ad iPadOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.3, and tvOS 15.2.