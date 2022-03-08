Majora’s Mask in Minecraft is the best thing you’ll see today

This is love for the classics.

It is not uncommon to see some players recreate some scenarios or elements from other games in Minecraft, such as the mask from Zelda: Majora’s Mask, a classic that looks good as a decoration anywhere. But a very different thing recreate Zelda Majora’s Mask and make it work like the original Nintendo 64 game, cutscenes and all. A group of players is doing it and it looks amazing.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Terminacraft’ is about a project made in minecraft which will soon be playable independently as if it were precisely the introduction of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. In this third development diary, the game manager explains the latest development news, such as the inclusion of cinematics. So far it has the cinematics of the Majora’s Mask opening and intro. Some of these cutscenes are still buggy, he says, but they’ll be polished up and look great. oAnother advance in this third development update is new interiors for the village buildings, NPCs with new skins and even a shooting range. Without a doubt, there is a lot of work and love for the Nintendo game in this project, take a look:

_”Episode 3 showcases some exciting new things made possible by the Denizen plugin. We also have a new team member, Skittles, who has done a lot of work on new NPCs and buildings!”

Build the Eiffel Tower in Minecraft with an amazing technique

For now there is no specific date when you can play the first demo of this version of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in Minecraft, but we will have to keep track of it to see future updates of its development. It won’t be the same as the Nintendo 64 classic, but this experiment couldn’t look better. Now we know that Minecraft is not only used to make replicas of other games, but to make games themselves as well. Like that user who built his own Mario kart in Minecraft with ice rinks and boats.

Related topics: Minecraft

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!