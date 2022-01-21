Majora’s Mask will arrive in February for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be one of the new games coming to the catalog of free titles for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Additional package, planned for February and still without a release date, but the launch is official given the tweet from Nintendo of America.

The catalog of games is therefore expanded Nintendo 64 available to subscribers to the service: these are in fact among the exclusive bonuses of the Additional Package launched a few months ago for Nintendo Switch Online, which expands the services of the Nintendo console with freely downloadable titles for Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive as well as making available Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise expansion.

The game in question needs very few introductions: released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, it is the next chapter to the historic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, considered by many to be one of the best ever, although it is also one of the strangest and dark. It is based on a particular system that, before many other more recent experiments, proposes a sort of time loop in which Link must try to perform as many actions as possible before the world is destroyed by the crash of the moon.

The premises already make it clear how The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has decidedly darker tones than the other chapters of the series, and also for this reason it remains a game that is always fascinating and to be rediscovered thanks to the relaunch through Nintendo Switch Online. We remind you that Banjo-Kazooie has been made available in the catalog these days.