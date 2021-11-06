Majorca, man pretends to be ill on board: emergency landing for flight departed from Morocco, 20 take advantage of it and escape

The airport of Palma de Mallorca, one of Spain’s busiest in the Balearic archipelago, has remained closed for nearly four hours on the evening of Friday, November 5, after about twenty passengers took advantage of the emergency landing that a plane taken off from Morocco was forced to leave the aircraft, causing them to lose their tracks. It investigates a hypothesis of illegal immigration, several people were then identified and arrested. The plane, flying between Morocco and Turkey, was landed in Palma de Mallorca due to the alleged illness of a passenger, as the Civil Guard told theAfp: during the evacuation of the allegedly sick traveler, about twenty passengers took the opportunity to escape from the plane on the runway and lose their tracks.

According to the newspaper El Pais, the investigators speculate that it was a ploy to enter Spain illegally. The passenger who had accused the illness was taken to hospital, where he was declared in perfect health and arrested by the police for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. According to the newspaper, five people were arrested, while among those who managed to escape there is also one of the passengers who had accompanied the alleged patient to the hospital. According to the application FlightRadar24, the plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 in flight between Casablanca and Istanbul. Following the incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were diverted to other airports and 16 departing flights suffered significant delays, according to airport authorities. The airport reopened around midnight after closing about four hours.