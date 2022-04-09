Majorca vs. Atlético Madrid – Match Report – April 9, 2022

The “Vasco” took office with a dying Mallorca: the team was in the relegation zone, chained four months conceding goals and added 53 days without celebrating a goal with their fans.

(EFE).- The Mallorca of the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre He drew strength from weakness in Son Moix to break the streak of seven straight losses and remains in the fight for permanence by adding three vital points against a failed Atlético de Madrid and who could be weighed by next Wednesday’s commitment against Manchester City at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The debut of the “Basque“In front of the Vermilion fans, he couldn’t have been more triumphant with the Kosovar’s penalty goal Vedat Muriqi in the second part.

His team was in the relegation zone after seven consecutive defeats, they had conceded goals for four months and had gone 53 days without celebrating a goal with their fans.

The visit to the island was uncomfortable for the mattress makers. So important were the three points to continue fighting for second place in The leaguehow to overcome the 1-0 of the Manchester City in the Wanda Metropolitano with the aim of staying alive in the Champions League.

Mallorca celebrates against Atlético de Madrid Getty Images

Atlético de Madrid appeared in Palma with six consecutive victories and occupying fourth place in The league with 57 points, 24 of which he has added away from the Wanda Metropolitano. In the last three he has full victories in Sadar, Benito Villamarín and Vallecas.

But it failed in Son Moix, the stage that seemed more affordable.

The Cholo Simeone is a motivational coach, as is Javier Aguirre. Both faced the clash from the benches with three central defenders, changes in their ranks and clear slogans that the three points had to be added. The tie was of no use to them.

Raillo and Valjent they returned to the axis of the defense in Mallorca, reinforced with brian olive. Likewise, Antony Sanchez covered the loss of the injured Save Seville in the center of the field and above, the South Korean Kang in lee accompanied the Kosovar Vedat Muriqi.

The surprise in the local lineup was the substitution of the Japanese Take Kuboa fixture in the schemes of former coach Luis García Plaza.

In the rojiblanco team, their captain ‘Koke‘ reappeared in midfield after serving a one-match ban and the Belgian also returned Yannick Carrasco.

Simeone he lined up three centre-backs, Sime Vrsaljko, Felipe Monteiro and Reinildo Mondavareserved the Portuguese Joan Felix and placed the French Antoine Griezmann next to the Uruguayan Luis Suarezwhich returned to the starting eleven.

It started better Athletic, monopolized control of the ball but ran into a rival who was risking his life and showed it by matching the visiting intensity. And he fought as such, driven by the incessant encouragement of his fans.

Seeing the vermilion running for all the balls, pressing and counterattacking, as had not happened for many games, it was difficult to understand their poor numbers and their precarious situation in the table.

The “Basque“He took over with a dying Mallorca: the team was in the relegation zone, they had conceded goals for four months and had gone 53 days without celebrating a goal with their fans.

But none of that mattered when the ball got rolling.

The locals began the match knowing that a victory would take them out of relegation after the defeat of Cadiz before him Betis.

Luis Suárez in the box – Mallorca vs. Atletico Madrid EFE

They defended with order in the first half and annulled the visiting offensive power, without important things happening, to the point that the goalkeepers Sergio Rico and Jan Oblack they barely had a job.

Both teams came out with more ambition after the restart. Olivan forced oblack to a great intervention in the first minute, and then they had it Muriqiwho did not get to head a clear ball and Kubosubstitute for read in the second part.

Atlético warned with a header from Luis Suarezin one of his few interventions in the game before being replaced by Joao Felix.

The Mallorcan goal, the work of Muriqi penalty, came after a contact of reinildo a Maffeo in the limit of the area, in a controversial action and much protested by the colchoneros.

Martinez Munuera He did not hesitate to point out the maximum foul, a decision ratified later by the VAR.

The rojiblancos with the five changes exhausted (they entered Cunha, Lemar, Vrsaljko, Joao Felix and Lodi) launched a ferocious offensive in search of a draw, but failed against a rival who had already defeated them at the Wanda in the first round (1-2) with Luis Garcia Plaza on the bench.

This Saturday he has repeated the feat before his public and in an extreme situation. It is not unreasonable to infer that, this season at least, the Mallorcan players have taken the measure of their rival, defeating a “big” in one of the “eight finals” that remain due to permanence, as he said Xavier Aguirre.