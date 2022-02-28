Majority in the US wants more action against Russia, according to poll

This was a successful attack on Russian vehicles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. 1:15

(CNN) — Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of increasing economic sanctions against Russia and widely support new measures to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but most oppose direct US military action, according to a new CNN poll. made by SSRS.

83% of Americans said they favor increased economic sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion, and only 17% opposed it. The United States and other countries announced new sanctions and economic restrictions against Russia during the survey on Friday and Saturday. Support for increased sanctions in the new poll is well above the 67% who favored the same in 2014, amid Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea.

A smaller majority, 62%, also want the United States to do more to stop Russian military action in Ukraine, with 38% saying the country has already done enough. But the public opposes direct military action by the United States: only 42% favored such a move in case sanctions don’t work, and 58% opposed it. However, among those who said the US should do more to stop Russia’s military incursion, 58% favored using military action if sanctions failed.

There is little sign that the public is rallying behind President Joe Biden’s response to the crisis, despite broad support for the kind of sanctions his administration has put in place. Only 42% of those surveyed said they were at least moderately confident that Biden would make the right decisions regarding the situation in Ukraine, roughly on par with his overall approval rating in recent polls. These results, like most numbers on Biden, are deeply polarized, with 84% of Democrats, to just 9% of Republicans, saying they trust his decision-making at least moderately.

However, when it comes to how the US should proceed, partisan divisions are much smoother, and in some cases almost non-existent. More than 8 in 10, across parties, supported increasing economic sanctions (84% Democrats and Republicans, 81% independents), with a majority saying the US should do more to stop Russia ( 65% among Republicans, 64% among Democrats, and 57% among independents). Also, most parties opposed military action if sanctions failed (60% among independents and 56% between Democrats and Republicans).

There are, however, generational differences: Americans under 45 were 11 percentage points less likely than those older to support increased sanctions, and 10 points less likely to say the United States should do more against Russia, though neither groups was in favor of US military action.

Americans who have served in the military or who live in a household with someone who has served were generally more likely to favor action against Russia than those who live in non-military households: 87% favored sanctions in veteran households vs. 81% in non-veteran households; 67% said the US should do more versus 59% in non-veteran households, and 51% favored military action versus 38% in non-veteran households.

A majority of Americans (71%) said the US should consider the impact on gasoline prices when deciding its policies toward Russia, though only a third (34%) said it should be an important factor. . There is a partisan divide on this point, with 45% Republicans versus about 3 in 10 Democrats (28%) and independents (30%) saying it should be a factor.

Large majorities of the public said that they were paying attention to the situation in Ukraine (79% were following it with at least some attention) and that they were worried that the conflict would lead to a wider war in Europe (80% very or somewhat worried). lead to Russian attacks elsewhere (77%) or threaten US national security (72%). But only 3 in 10 Americans expressed great concern about each of these possibilities or said they were following the news very closely.

Those who followed at least some attention were slightly more likely than those who did not follow the situation to support sanctions (85% vs. 74%) and to say that the United States should do more to stop Russian military action (63% vs. 55%), but both groups were equally unlikely to support US military intervention. Those who followed the conflict most closely were also more likely to be very concerned that the conflict would lead to a broader war in Europe (35% vs. 20%), Russian attacks elsewhere (37% vs. 21%) or threats to US national security (29% vs. 18%).

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS on February 25-26 among a random national sample of 1,011 adults surveyed by text message after being recruited using probabilistic methods. The results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. This margin is greater for subgroups.