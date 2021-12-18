Make a computer within Minecraft that can run games and applications

If anyone still thought that Minecraft could put some kind of limit to the imagination of his players will probably now change his mind definitively. A gamer of the sandbox of Mojang Studios has in fact recreated a 8-bit processor equipped with logic units, cache, memory, ALU, instructions of various types so as to be able to perform the necessary calculations for different types of video games and applications.

A processor built with Minecraft

The author of this enterprise makes himself known on the net with the nickname of “Sammyuri” and completed his work in 7 months, using Minecraft blocks to reconstruct the computer architecture. To which he gave the name of Chungus 2 (Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit).

Chungus 2 can boast the clock speed of 1 hertz And 256 bytes of RAM, specifications that allow it to run simple games such as Snake or Tetris on one 3232 screen. Also simulated the gamepad that allows you to interact with these games, whose buttons are pressed with theavatar of Minecraft, as can be seen in a video uploaded by “Sammyuri” on YouTube.

“I probably should have made it clearer in the video, but all operations were accelerated by a factor of between a hundred and a few thousand times to make them actually observable in real time.”, wrote “Sammyuri” in a comment to the video. “While the 1Hz clock speed makes this processor very fast for a processor made in Minecraft, it’s actually nowhere near as fast as it might seem when watching the video.”.

Although the first version was released more than 10 years ago, Minecraft still today is a reference point among the games that manage to express the creativity of their players. Especially during the recent lockdowns, more and more people, children, teenagers and adults, have spent time on the many game servers exploiting the ability of Minecraft to be a real toy box.

