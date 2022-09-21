Make a flambéed banana cake like Selena Gomez

East pie of banana flambéed as he prepares it Selena Gomez it’s a delight. It is perfect served warm as a dessert, even accompanied by a dollop of lightly whipped cream, or a scoop of ice cream. But it is also delicious on its own, for a special snack with family or friends.

The inverted banana cake, with the crunchy topping of caramel and salt flakes.

Selena learned this delicious and easy recipe from DeVonn Francis, a first-generation Jamaican American chef, artist, and television host. “This is my version of a typical Jamaican dish, but with bananas. I did it with my mom. She always made an inverted one with pineapple, and during the pandemic she wanted to change the typical banana bread that everyone made, ”he explains. DeVonn.

Chef DeVonn Francis is of Jamaican origin but was born in the United States. He likes to combine flavors of his ancestors and revert them.

Here all the details, ingredients and step by step so you can make this pie of bananas flambéed as he prepares it Selena Gomez on his HBO series Selena + Chef.

Flambé banana cake

Ingredients:

For the caramel:

¼ cup granulated sugar

? of cup of butter cut into cubes

For the cake:

195 grams of all-purpose flour

35 grams of powdered almonds

14 grams of baking powder

4 grams of salt

225 grams of granulated sugar

230 grams of coconut milk

100 grams of grape seed oil

1 egg

1 yolk

2 teaspoons of vanilla essence

4 bananas

For the cover:

¼ cup granulated sugar

salt flakes, amount needed

Preparation: