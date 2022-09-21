Make a flambéed banana cake like Selena Gomez
East pie of banana flambéed as he prepares it Selena Gomez it’s a delight. It is perfect served warm as a dessert, even accompanied by a dollop of lightly whipped cream, or a scoop of ice cream. But it is also delicious on its own, for a special snack with family or friends.
Selena learned this delicious and easy recipe from DeVonn Francis, a first-generation Jamaican American chef, artist, and television host. “This is my version of a typical Jamaican dish, but with bananas. I did it with my mom. She always made an inverted one with pineapple, and during the pandemic she wanted to change the typical banana bread that everyone made, ”he explains. DeVonn.
Here all the details, ingredients and step by step so you can make this pie of bananas flambéed as he prepares it Selena Gomez on his HBO series Selena + Chef.
Flambé banana cake
Ingredients:
For the caramel:
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ? of cup of butter cut into cubes
For the cake:
- 195 grams of all-purpose flour
- 35 grams of powdered almonds
- 14 grams of baking powder
- 4 grams of salt
- 225 grams of granulated sugar
- 230 grams of coconut milk
- 100 grams of grape seed oil
- 1 egg
- 1 yolk
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla essence
- 4 bananas
For the cover:
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- salt flakes, amount needed
Preparation:
- Caramel is made first. For that, place the granulated sugar in a small container over medium heat, check so that it does not burn, and stir frequently.
- Once this step is ready, add the cubed butter. The caramel will bubble. When the sugar has completely dissolved, pour the caramel into the bottom of a springform pan.
- Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl: the flour, the almond powder, the baking powder and the salt. Beat until integrated and achieve a homogeneous, silky mass.
- In another bowl, mix the sugar with the coconut milk, the oil, the egg, the yolk and the vanilla essence.
- Take a banana and remove the tip, cut it in half lengthwise, peel it. Repeat with the following bananas. Remove a quarter from the surface of the bananas, so they are flat, and then arrange them on top of the caramel inside the mold.
- With a whisk, add the dry ingredients to the liquid ingredients. Pour the mixture over the bananas.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes.
- Once it is cooked and cold, help yourself with a small spatula to remove the cake from the mold.
- Unlock the removable mold. Place a plate on top and turn it over. Help yourself with the spatula to remove the mold from the top.
- Then place the sugar on the cake and caramelize with a torch. Once finished add flake salt on top.