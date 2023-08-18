Make garlic tea with honey in this way and take advantage of all its benefits

when we talk Home remedies and it’s only natural to protect you Coldmaterial like Garlic Wave Honey they appear frequently and although Combination These two elements don’t sound like a bad idea, in fact they make an incredible team. protect your bodyespecially if you take them as InfusionAs we are going to show you here.

garlic for winter

He Garlic it’s full of great food benefits for your healthCan help you improve your circulation for protection cardiovascular health and certainly interferes with respiratory diseasesBecause it is very effective against symptoms like these Crowd And this SwellingIt also has excellent qualities. antiviral and antibacterialSo this time we will take advantage of it here Garlic Tea with Honey,

honey and its properties

for his part, Honey is considered a anti inflammatory and a natural energyPromotes the secretion of mucus and is therefore perfect for dealing with sore throat and irritationYou just have to make sure that the honey you are using pure beesince there are many in the market products who pretend to be honey but are not cool Natural Or they are reduced by water and other sugars.