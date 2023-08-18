Make garlic tea with honey in this way and take advantage of all its benefits
when we talk Home remedies and it’s only natural to protect you Coldmaterial like Garlic Wave Honey they appear frequently and although Combination These two elements don’t sound like a bad idea, in fact they make an incredible team. protect your bodyespecially if you take them as InfusionAs we are going to show you here.
garlic for winter
He Garlic it’s full of great food benefits for your healthCan help you improve your circulation for protection cardiovascular health and certainly interferes with respiratory diseasesBecause it is very effective against symptoms like these Crowd And this SwellingIt also has excellent qualities. antiviral and antibacterialSo this time we will take advantage of it here Garlic Tea with Honey,
honey and its properties
for his part, Honey is considered a anti inflammatory and a natural energyPromotes the secretion of mucus and is therefore perfect for dealing with sore throat and irritationYou just have to make sure that the honey you are using pure beesince there are many in the market products who pretend to be honey but are not cool Natural Or they are reduced by water and other sugars.
Material
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 cup water
Preparation
- Peel the garlic, cut into pieces and keep aside
- bring the water to medium heat
- When it starts boiling, take it off the flame and add garlic.
- cover and keep for 5 minutes
- Strain, add honey and consume the liquid
nutritional information
- Calories: 52 kcal
- Carbohydrates: 12 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 1 g
- Sugars: 1 g
- Fibers: 1 g
- Sodium: 1mg
- total fat: 1 g
- saturated fats: 1 g
