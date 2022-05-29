“Make it sexy, brunette, sensual”: Lyn May confesses that she likes Salma Hayek

The actress Lyn May again caused an impact with his statements, because although he said he has never had a girlfriend, if he has liked some women, one of them Salma Hayek, to who he described as a “sexy, dark and sensual” woman, so she meets his demands.

In the framework of LGBTTTIQA+ Pride Monththe dam questioned the star about her closeness to this community and said that although she is an icon for them, she has never had a formal relationship with a person of the same gender, however, she did not rule out the possibility of having one at some point. woman as a couple.

Lyn May said she hasn’t had a girlfriend Photo: Special

“Not yet (I have a girlfriend), but I still have hope. Many women have kissed me and caressed me and I liked it, but I have not yet reached the … ”, declared the actress who became known in the controversial Files Cinemaalong with other beautiful vedettes.

Lyn May likes Salma Hayek

During his conversation with the media, he said that She is a demanding woman Well, despite the fact that several celebrities have tried it seduce with luxurious giftsnone of them met his expectations, since he doesn’t like just anyone.

The star and singer indicated that there are few women who have caught her attention, one of them is Salma Hayek, Well, he confessed that he meets the characteristics that a girl should have to conquer her.

“What happens is that I am very demanding, I like Salma Hayek. That’s something real, I like her because she’s brunette, because she’s pretty, because she’s educated (…) I don’t like women, I’m attracted to women. (I like a woman) that issexy, brunette, sensual, like Salma Hayek”, the native of Acapulco, Guerrero, with Chinese descent, told the press.

Salma Hayek meets the characteristics of Lyn May Photo: Special

Lyn May He once again showed his support for the LGBT community by giving a strong message to the public. “We have to support the boys, the gay community, all gay people. Parents who are not dependent***that they support them, that they don’t fuck it *** because they are human beings and we want to support them all, everyone come out of the closet. I support them“, concluded the singer, who has also attacked personalities such as Yuri for not being in favor of same-sex love.

