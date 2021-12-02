Make money by investing online? Discover Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies!

By now we always hear about new types of online earnings that can round up your monthly salary (and even a lot). Among the many possibilities we have also talked about (here) to make money by investing online, the fashion of the new economy has recently arrived in Italy.

An economy that has nothing to do with banking circuits because it sees real new currencies, existing only conceptually but not physically.

I realize it’s hard to believe, concretely speaking, but if you have a good game strategy on the stock market, or if you can rely on some professional figure (perhaps by giving him part of the proceeds) you could get to earn even thousands of euros per month, only by never losing sight of the ups and downs of the securities of the new coins on the stock exchange.

But if it were that easy everyone would do it, I have heard from many, and indeed it is: everyone is doing it. It is a rosy period on the stock exchange for new coins, many have been launched by huge companies, giants like Meta (formerly Facebook), who invest their name to boost credibility once the stock is launched.

In short, outside our economy, a market that has no laws is being built with which many are enriching themselves. We are talking about cryptocurrencies, among which the one that we hear most of all is Bitcoin.

Is it easy to make money through cryptocurrencies? Actually yes, if you have a minimum of study or if, as I explained before, you can rely on someone who is a professional in the sector (eg: former broker). But how do you earn by playing on the stock exchange? What is the strategy for investing in cryptocurrencies?

The important thing is to start playing with a low amount, if you are not an expert, the risk is to invest a lot of money, maybe a life saving, for having heard that you can make them multiply in a few days. This is the great mistake for which many have found themselves completely dry, losing even that initial money they had sweated with their work.

So let’s see specifically what Cryptocurrencies are, Bitcoin specifically and how to be able to earn without running too high risks that could make us find ourselves in situations of poverty.

Making money by investing online in Cryptocurrencies, but what are they?

When the Bitcoin boom years ago, new billionaires were born, just as it shot up into the sky, then it suddenly fell, and many lost everything. Earning with Cryptocurrencies can become a real job, but you have to study a lot, implement a strategy and try not to fall into scams or absolutely unsuccessful techniques that are very often recommended on the web.

If you are not an expert in stock market games, if you do not study the techniques in real books, you will certainly not become a millionaire, but for those who are satisfied there are still very good earning opportunities.

Cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies, in total there are about 2 thousand, but they continue to grow from month to month. Virtual coins in the proper sense of the term because they are not physical, they do not exist, they take value only through the internet.

Cryptocurrencies can be converted into dollars, so they correspond to real money for this source of income. Since they are not physical coins, it can be said that they correspond to codes, sequences of numbers, just as explained by Altroconsumo.it.

The cryptocurrency revolution (or cryptocurrency to Italianise the term) lies in the fact that these are coins that do not depend on banking institutions: if on the one hand this is where the strategic idea behind the invention itself is found, on the other hand it is precisely what makes these coins so dangerous.

Although it has not yet happened, it is possible that in a few years everything will collapse like a large house of cards. This would lead to bankruptcy for many investors: those who have staked large sums of money, in fact, would find themselves losing a large part of their capital, but this time without being able to save it in any way.

Making money online by investing in cryptocurrencies, what is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is one of the most successful coins ever, the one that has brought billions of dollars to many homes: it has existed since 2009, the first boom was recorded in 2017. Currently being the end of the year it is a good time to invest in crypto, but it is also true that then, just as the numbers rise positively, they will drop dramatically and in that case you will have to be very careful because in a few hours you could lose everything.

Bitcoin values ​​fluctuate visibly, for this, as I said beforehand, it is difficult to understand when is the right time to invest money, but above all being able to alternate the gamble and the moment of stagnation: you have to understand the stock market.

In essence, the risk of losing is many times higher than other stocks on the stock market: changes are rapid, because it is an unstable currency, which is why playing on it is a particular gamble.

How to make money with Bitcoins

Bitcoin values ​​fluctuate visibly so it is difficult to understand when is the right time to invest. As Consob.it also explains Asset price changes vary due to a multitude of factors, first of all the fact that they have no protection from banking institutions.

If you want to seriously invest in Bitcoins, the strategy is to open up to various Cryptocurrencies: as soon as they go down on the stock exchange, the money will freeze and then it will move to another upward one.

Certain platforms are recommended, but if you do not have particular skills it is advisable to start studying some guide in ebook (such as those on Amazon.it).

It always depends on the intentions: if you want to ‘make money’ you have to be an expert in the sector and dedicate yourself only to that, but if you are satisfied with a few thousand euros you can also get support from some professional who can warn us a few moments before the collapse of the currency in which we had invested arrives. (In this case there are many people who give the service through Telegram channels).

Earning Bitcoin is certainly difficult, but there is always an alternative: among the various possible strategies there is that of open a wallet or a digital walletand in which to load the Bitcoins by investing a sum of money, at which point aiming through applications on different cryptocurrencies, following their trends.

Then transform everything into Bitcoin every period in which a down on the stock exchange is felt: then save the money, then transform it into dollars and decide the sum with which to continue playing on the stock exchange by betting it on another rising currency.

Buying Bitcoin is not an optimal strategy

There are those who buy Bitcoins to earn by investing a sum of money and then reselling them when they rise in price. The fact is that in this way we cannot expect an optimal and continuous profit, the strategy to be used is much more complicated.

The best technique, as also explains cryptovalute24.com is that of buy Bitcoins a moment before the price rises and sell them a moment before the value collapses (the same mechanism for all cryptocurrencies) The difficulty lies in analyzing the right moment. This strategy is called short selling.

To do this you need to have a good basis of studies to create graphs and statistics that can help you make predictions on trends, but as I said earlier you can also get help from experts in the sector.

To avoid large losses it is always recommended to divide the initial investment (usually it is 400-1000 euros) by dividing it for each operation, so as not to lose the money all together and fix an error through other gains.

With short selling, you always have to stay on track: check apps several times in an hour, because being unstable coins it is possible to lose everything in no time if you are unable to move your investments to another cryptocurrency in the right time.

Earning Bitcoin through Mining: the scam that runs on the web

Another very popular technique on the web is that of Mining: you can do some short research to realize how many Youtube sites / channels explain how to earn Bitcoins by mining.

Unless you have a huge capital to invest, useful for buying huge resources and above all useful for expatriating to countries where electricity has very low prices; Mining remains the most unsuccessful technique ever.

There were many kids who used home computers to mine Bitcoin with home electricity: then they found themselves with much higher bills than the Bitcoins they earned and probably even completely burned out electronic devices.

A test, for example, was made by a Youtuber who then uploaded it a revealing video about the platform. I’m talking about Michael Pino, a guy who accepted the challenge by mining from home for 24 consecutive hours.

In the final he realized not only that he had not earned but above all that he had lost money, encountering several problems with the computer used once the operation was completed.

In short, making money with cryptocurrencies is possible, but it is also true that to do so you need to follow professional figures and not appeal to the web where instead there are many scam sites or fake news that would only lead to losing money, effort and time.