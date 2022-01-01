Today more than ever anyone can take on an online business of selling items almost instantly and easily. The pandemic has given a strong acceleration to the use of the web and online commerce has benefited from it. Even those who did not know or did not want to use the Internet to shop have converted with the pandemic.

This phenomenon has led to a further enlargement of the number of possible buyers and therefore to the exponential growth of sales on the web. Today, those who want to undertake an online sales activity can do so instantly thanks to the numerous apps and marketplaces. Let’s see how.

The pandemic has also triggered an economic crisis that has impoverished millions of people. More and more users are turning to online platforms to buy not only new products but also used items at cheaper prices. For years there have been sites for trading used objects, but only in the last two have they experienced a boom in accesses. This phenomenon has led to the proliferation of applications that want to facilitate the buying and selling of used objects between individuals.

Until recently, an e-commerce was needed to sell. The classic platforms were used, the best known ones dedicated to online commerce. But today, thanks to the spread of apps and social media, every private individual can sell something on a marketplace in just a few minutes.

But what to sell to earn money quickly? What interests people that everyone can have at their disposal? Here are some tips to make money right away in 2022 by easily selling these items online that everyone has at home and without an ecommerce.

The first thing to do is to download an app dedicated to selling between individuals. There are many of them and some even very advertised on television. Some even promise not to charge any commission on the sale of the item. Once the account has been created, simply photograph the object you want to sell, create the ad and publish it.

But what to sell? In theory, you can sell everything from recycled gifts to old items you don’t use. Maybe the old cell phone or the old TV replaced with the new one brought by Santa Claus. Of course, clothes can also be sold.

However, there are objects that more than others attract attention. Costume jewelery is a real gold mine for those who sell online. Bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings have a lot of admirers and therefore are easily sold. Watches are also strong especially if they are vintage. Investing in watches is a growing business. Let’s find out why investing in watches is worthwhile and which brands to focus on.

Bags are among those most requested products. A used but well-kept bag can be attractive to many other women, it is more impersonal than a dress and sells more easily. Scarves, gloves and hats are typical for this season. Who doesn’t use them and who hasn’t received at least one of these garments as a gift for Christmas? If you don’t like the gift, you can recycle it by selling it as new, or you can sell the ones you don’t wear anymore.

