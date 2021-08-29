make out between Margot Robbie and Will Smith in the unedited photo of the Ayer Cut!

In these hours, while the ReleaseTheAyerCut hashtag continues to spread on Twitter, a sensational new unpublished photo of Suicide Squad, the much-maligned cinecomic of 2016 written and directed by David Ayer.

In the past few hours, in fact, you may have noticed on Twitter that the hashtag for the director’s cut of Suicide Squad is back in trend with over 300,000 tweets, and to please the fans, some unpublished content such as unknown storylines, passages of the script from the original version of David Ayer’s film and even some images have started circulating on the social network: among these, the Twitter account RTAyerCutSS “ReleaseTheAyerCut”, posted a Deadshot photograph of Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn kissing, an image that quickly went viral online, sending fans into a frenzy.

Many comic book readers have pointed out that Harley Quinn and Deadshot have paired up on the pages of DC Comics over the course of their editorial life, and some have even recalled that previously David Ayer had revealed that in his version of the film, the two characters would be in a relationship, unlike the montage presented in theaters in 2016 where Harley and Deadshot just become friends. previously hooked a few times on the pages of DC Comics. Ultimately, the 2016 Suicide Squad theatrical cut sees the couple acting more as a friend than a romantic partner. In the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans have returned to hope that Warner Bros. can provide the same treatment to Ayer’s film. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.

For more insights, here are all the known differences between Suicide Squad and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.