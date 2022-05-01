Make people owners of their nutrition, the purpose of a Colombian doctor

USA NUTRITION

Miami, Apr 29 (EFE) .- The Colombian doctor Carlos Jaramillo, considered the introducer in Latin America of “functional medicine” and with more than a million followers on social networks, wants to make people once again “owner of their nutrition,” he told Efe on the occasion of the launch of his new book.

“How to”, published by Planeta, is a guide of almost 600 pages, plus 20 of bibliography, so that food becomes a person’s best medicine, according to its back cover.

It is the third book by Jaramillo, who previously published “The Metabolic Miracle” (2019) and “The Anti-Stress Miracle” (2020), of which more than 500,000 copies have been sold so far, he told Efe during the promotional tour. of “How” by the United States.

Jaramillo says that his editorial successes and his impact on social networks are not liked by everyone and he knows that among those who call him an “influencer” and “charlatan” there are other medical colleagues, but he assures that these insults do not make a dent in his crusade for people to think about their diet and their health.

FOOD AND DISEASE

Many of the noncommunicable diseases are caused in large part by a poor diet, emphasizes this 36-year-old doctor, who was trained in Colombia and was preparing to be a surgeon when he suffered a “disappointment” with surgery.

He then began to train in the United States in the so-called “functional medicine”, of which he is considered the introducer in Latin America and which he applies to the patients he sees in his office in Bogotá three mornings a week.

What he cares for the most are chronic diseases, but it is “frightening” to see the number of people with “gastrointestinal disorders” who come to his office.

Functional medicine, as explained to Efe, is distinguished by studying the biochemical and immunological origin of a disease and correcting the dysfunction, not the consequences.

The tips in “How to”, which is subtitled “the art of eating well to be well”, are valid “for anyone, regardless of their age, their taste, whether they have an omnivorous or plant-based diet,” says Jaramillo.

This doctor invites everyone to change the way they eat and to make food “a great ally” of their health.

The change is necessary because, although many believe that they continue to eat like their grandparents, this is not the case, especially due to the amount of chemicals that food has today, even those that seem “natural,” he adds.

Chemicals, preservatives, dyes, texturizers and others are what make the difference between the diet of today and that of any other time in the past, but people still have time to go back and choose the food they provide us the planet.

NO TO ULTRAPROCESSED

It’s about saying yes to food that’s “not mashed, ground, cooked, or packaged,” that hasn’t been processed or has only been subjected to minimal processing.

In reality, says Jaramillo, Humanity has been eating like this for only 20 or 25 years, something that in terms of history is nothing and that is why it is still a reversible process, says Jaramillo.

And he also warns against ideas such as “it is best to eat everything”.

For a good diet, “everything” cannot be, for example, ultra-processed foods and the important thing is also how much of each food is consumed, he says.

To a question from Efe about whether food is the main factor in a person’s health, Jaramillo says that it is one of the factors but not the only one and that bad eating habits influence a person’s proneness to diseases that are the leading cause of death in the world.

A DOCTOR IN THE NETWORKS

Jaramillo says that he turned to the networks with the idea of ​​”democratizing health”, sharing his knowledge and giving the patient detailed explanations and tools to apply the solutions in his life.

When asked if it bothers him to be labeled an alternative medicine practitioner, he says it depends on what you mean by that, but if it’s not just prescribing drugs, it is.

In addition, he finds it curious that traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine from India, which have been serving the health of billions of people for more than 5,000 years, are considered in this category.

In his opinion, in today’s world and excluding very poor countries, it cannot be said that there is a country in the world where people eat well, if one takes into account that at least half of the population is overweight or obese. .

One can speak of countries with a historical culture of good nutrition, but it is not true that their population continues to eat that way today. The world average of obesity and overweight is 66%, according to the World Health Organization, recalls Jaramillo.

In Latin America, for example, in lower-middle-class households, having a soft drink on the table is considered a sign that things are going well for them and water, which is what they should have, is conspicuous by its absence, he adds.

Faced with the avalanche of drug and diet advertising, Jaramillo usually gives advice to his patients: “Be up to date with the penultimate fashion.” It’s always safer, he concludes.

Ana Mengotti