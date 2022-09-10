Make some honey chicken sandwiches like Selena Gomez
Even the simplest dishes have their secrets. The sandwich of chicken fried with honey sauce is easy and delicious. Here we tell you all the step by step and the details so you can prepare some sandwiches of chicken like honey Selena Gomez.
The actress, who makes her series Selena + Chef in which she cooks alongside great gastronomy personalities, learned this recipe from sandwich of chicken of the recognized Ayesha Curry, best-selling cookbook author, tv host, owner of the International Smoke restaurant with locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas, among other things. “This is the best sandwich of chicken I ate in my life”, recognizes the actress. “This is what my friends ask me the most when they come home,” says the chef.
Chicken sandwich with honey sauce
Ingredients:
- Oil
- ¾ cups of all-purpose flour
- ¼ cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons of garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 clove garlic
- Chicken thighs
For the honey sauce:
- 2 butter spoons
- ¼ cup of honey
- 1 and ¼ hot sauce
Preparation:
- Put oil in a deep frying pan or pot. Place on the burner over low heat.
- Separately, mix the flour with the cornstarch in a container, this will make the chicken more crispy. Add the corn starch, 1 teaspoon of the onion and 1 of the garlic powder and the smoked paprika.
- Separately, mix the milk with the rest of the onion and garlic powder and the paprika.
- Add the minced garlic to the liquid preparation and mix well.
- Place the thighs chicken in the milk preparation and then pass them through the dry ingredients.
- cook the chicken in the hot oil for about 7 minutes.
- For the honey sauce, arrange the ingredients in a small pot, place over heat until the butter melts and the ingredients are well integrated.
- Spread the loaves with butter and lightly brown them. Then add a little mayonnaise.
- To assemble the sandwich, place the lettuce on the bread below. Place the chicken in the pot with the sauce so that it is well impregnated. Then put it on the lettuce.
- Place some sliced pickles, then the bread and ready to enjoy.