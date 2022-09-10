Make some honey chicken sandwiches like Selena Gomez

Even the simplest dishes have their secrets. The sandwich of chicken fried with honey sauce is easy and delicious. Here we tell you all the step by step and the details so you can prepare some sandwiches of chicken like honey Selena Gomez.

A wonder between two breads, easy and rich.

The actress, who makes her series Selena + Chef in which she cooks alongside great gastronomy personalities, learned this recipe from sandwich of chicken of the recognized Ayesha Curry, best-selling cookbook author, tv host, owner of the International Smoke restaurant with locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas, among other things. “This is the best sandwich of chicken I ate in my life”, recognizes the actress. “This is what my friends ask me the most when they come home,” says the chef.

Ayesha Curry, bestselling cookbook author and owner of International Smoke restaurant, showed Selena her recipe.

Chicken sandwich with honey sauce

Ingredients:

Oil

¾ cups of all-purpose flour

¼ cornstarch

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup buttermilk

1 clove garlic

Chicken thighs

For the honey sauce:

2 butter spoons

¼ cup of honey

1 and ¼ hot sauce

It is important to place the ready chicken in the honey sauce so that it is well impregnated with its flavor.

Preparation: