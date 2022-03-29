Make the leap to virtual reality with the Oculus Quest 2 at the lowest historical price in Direct Discount from MediaMarkt [ACTUALIZADO]

Among the many MediaMarkt Direct Discount offers you will find one of the most interesting for those looking to experience virtual reality at the best price: the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality glasses at 323 euros, the lowest historical price.





Oculus Quest 2, Advanced Virtual Reality Glasses, All in One, 128 GB

Offer sold out: the item is no longer available, or is not available at that price, but if you subscribe to our Telegram channel you will have the offers instantly and you will not miss any

Buy the Oculus Quest 2 at the best price

The PVP of the 128GB Oculus Quest 2 is 349 euros and at that price you will see them at MediaMarkt until you put them in the cart. Then the 25 euros discount will be applied, thus leaving 323 euros, cheaper than on Black Friday.

If you like to play and have not yet made the leap to the virtual world, These glasses stand out for their good value for money. These second-generation Quests offer a higher level of detail than the previous generation thanks to 50% more pixels (1,920 x 1,832 per eye) and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

