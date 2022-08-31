Entertainment

Make-up tutorial: At 10, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter is already wearing makeup

At 10, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter posted a make-up tutorial on TikTok. Some netizens are outraged.

Lauren Cavin Hostettler

Penelope, here with her mother Kourtney Kardashian, posted a makeup tutorial on TikTok.

She is only 10 years old… And yet her beauty routine includes serum,concealer , eyeshadow, mascara and gloss. These are the products used by Penelope Disick, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disickin a video posted, on TikTok last Friday

The angry reactions of Internet users were not long in coming after the publication of Penelope’s makeup tutorial: “Kourtney, i thought you were a better mother“, “But what are the adults doing around her?”, “I don’t understand that she is 10 years old and allowed to wear makeup”, “She shouldn’t even be on TikTok since she is under 13 years”, “I thank my parents for not allowing me to wear make-up before I was 16”, “That’s what growing up surrounded by futile women”.

Kourtney Kardashian did not speak, but the next day the video was deleted and the account renamed to @pandkourt. The Chinese social network is prohibited for users under 13 years old.

Luxury products and manicured nails

This isn’t the first time Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter has revealed her penchant for makeup. She regularly shows her manicured nails.

In November 2021, another video of Penelope putting on makeup with luxury cosmetics elicited many reactions: “It shocks me that a 9-year-old child is wearing makeup” wrote a user. “Watch your kids,” commented another.

