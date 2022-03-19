make your dream come true by setting up a real home theater at a discount

One of the largest smart TVs from the Korean manufacturer drops its price to 1,649 euros.

As much as I see it, I don’t believe it. This Samsung smart TV, with its 75 inches, its 4K resolution and all it has to offer It only costs 1,649 euros until March 31. We do not want to be doomsayers, but the units fly and we do not know if they will reach that final date. Beautiful and giant panel that will leave any guest who enters the house speechless.

Actually, its size is the least of it, the quality of this screen stands out in the market. Is he 9 series 2021 model of Samsung smart TVs. Have 189 cm diagonalBe careful where you put it, because it alone will monopolize the space. This TV comes with Samsung’s own system: Tizen in its version 5.5 upgradable to the latest 6.0.

Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung Q95TD (75 inches)

Buy this monstrous Samsung TV with more than 3,000 euros discount

This huge, beautiful 4K TV has a 10-bit panel that can play up to 100% color volume existing. This is thanks to Quantum Processor 4K from Samsung and its artificial intelligence that upscales all non-4K content to something close to ultra high definition. His refresh rate reaches 120 Hz in the compatible contents, of course. If they are recorded in dividers of 120 (60 or 24 fps) they can be greatly improved.

The panel has a brightness of 560 nits and a peak of up to 2,000 nits. We have a light sensor that will adjust the brightness of the television as the lighting in the room increases or decreases. The HDR10+ and HLG technology that integrates this screen allows dark scenes to increase their brightness and color to a level never seen before in a QLED. We can benefit from virtual assistants Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung Q95TD (75 inches)

The integrated sound system reaches 60 W RMS total between the 2.2.2 channels that it has (4 tweeters and midrange speakers and 2 subwoofers). I already told you that you will not need any external sound equipment such as a sound bar or multichannel home cinema. It’s compatible with Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos. You will enjoy full surround sound with this TV and content that is recorded under these conditions.

In its rear part we do not have ports, only a cable that goes directly to the One Connect Box, here we will have 4 HDMI, 2 USB, digital optical output, RJ45 Ethernet input, satellite and antenna. And in wireless terms we will be able to use your WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with AirPlay 2 for Apple devices. If you need to hang it on the wall, I inform you that it weighs, without base, 38.1kg and is compatible with supports 400 x 400mm VESA. By the way, to be such a large TV, its energy cost is not that great, its consumption is 257 W on average.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!