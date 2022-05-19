“Make your ‘quiacersito’”: Laura Bozzo is criticized for being lazy in The House of Celebrities 2

Just a few days before the start of the second season of The House of the Famouscertain differences have emerged between the participants, as is the case of Laura Bozzo which has been criticized for apparently doing nothing and not cooperating with the cleaning.

Some memes have even emerged on social networks as a result of the attitudes of Laura Bozzobecause the public and members of the reality show comment that she spends her time lying down or talking with some of her classmates while the rest do the work of cleaning of the house

Niurka was one of the first to claim that Laura Bozzo she does nothing and sends others to do their own things, such as serving themselves water or food, as the hidden cameras in the house let her see, so she decided to talk to the Peruvian to convince her to help with the cleaning.

“I get tired, I get tired if I don’t take away that habit that he has. Of lying in her chair and ordering everyone to look for things for her, and be the ‘quicersito’ of her, my love! ”

Niurka talks to Laura Bozzo and asks her to help with the cleaning

After seeing that Laura Bozzo He didn’t show the slightest interest in helping with the cleaning during your stay at The House of the FamousNiurka decided to take matters into her own hands and asked Laura Bozzo help with the chore.

“You should start standing up and doing your little things”

Given this, Laura Bozzo argued that he was allowing himself to be pampered by some of his classmates The House of the Famous, because they offered to help him, to which Niurka insisted that she should also help with the cleaning so that everyone can see that it is participatory.

“Promise it; also that you stop to wash your dishes, even if it is only yours so that the housemates see that you are also collaborating and that they see that good, human, cute, hard-working part of Laura Bozzo ”

