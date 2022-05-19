Entertainment

“Make your ‘quiacersito’”: Laura Bozzo is criticized for being lazy in The House of Celebrities 2

Just a few days before the start of the second season of The House of the Famouscertain differences have emerged between the participants, as is the case of Laura Bozzo which has been criticized for apparently doing nothing and not cooperating with the cleaning.

Some memes have even emerged on social networks as a result of the attitudes of Laura Bozzobecause the public and members of the reality show comment that she spends her time lying down or talking with some of her classmates while the rest do the work of cleaning of the house

