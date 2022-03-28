Makenzie Thompson, the young woman who was accepted by almost 50 US universities.

The 5 best universities in the United States 0:35

(CNN) — A Georgia high school senior has received admission letters from 49 colleges and more than $1 million in scholarship offers.

Makenzie Thompson, 18, originally did not plan to apply to more than 50 colleges. But, after attending college fairs and receiving fee waivers, she ended up applying to 51 colleges. So far, she has been accepted at 49. And she is still waiting to hear from one more.

“It was a very, very good experience, just to see all your hard work pay off and to see that pile up in a folder,” he told CNN.

“My family is ecstatic,” he said. “Getting 49 admissions and over $1.3 million, they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re accomplishing things.'”

Thompson has been a star student throughout high school, something she attributes to strict time management. “Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn’t have been able to get anything done,” she said.

Thompson serves as class president at Westlake High School in Atlanta, co-captain of the Blue Reign dance team, vice president of the Beta Club (a community service organization), and captain of the varsity baseball team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Dance and Arts Honor Society.

Anne Hampson Boatwright, media relations manager for Fulton County Schools, confirmed Thompson received 49 college admissions and $1.3 million in scholarship offers.

With a plethora of options, Thompson chose Tuskegee University, a historically black university in Alabama. When he visited the campus, “it made me feel like I was home,” she said.

The school also has a strong track record in producing black veterinarians, which appealed to Thompson.

Next year, Thompson, who hopes to become a veterinarian, will study animal science at Tuskegee University. She told CNN that she grew up an only child, but her house was full of dogs, guinea pigs, fish and other pets, “which led me to love all animals.”

Thompson is most excited about “really learning my independence and learning who I am as a person” in college, she said.

“I’m excited for a new environment, a new start, new people,” she said.