makes you lose weight and extends your life

Is it possible to lose weight while walking? According to a British research, a daily brisk walk leads to weight loss and brings back the biological age of at least 16 years compared to those who walk slowly or lead a sedentary lifestyle.

It should be noted that to lose weight and tone your body, you need to opt for a mix of regular training and a healthy diet. The ideal is to practice this type of exercise every day.

The benefits of brisk walking

Between traditional walking and fitwalking there is a substantial difference: the speed that is reached with the step. In fact, in fitwalking, it is necessary to have a pace of at least 6 kilometers per hour. For both, however, it takes continuity. The ideal is to practice this type of exercise daily for half an hour, but if this is not possible, do it at least four times a week for about 40-50 minutes.

Fast walking (or fitwalking):

it can be practiced by everyone;

it’s free, simple and fast;

it does not require special structures or equipment.

All it takes is a good pair of sneakers and comfortable clothing and you are immediately ready.

helps to optimize the disposal of calories;

helps to lose weight, but preserves lean mass;

Calorie consumption: about 300 calories are burned in 60 minutes of brisk walking.

This type of aerobic exercise is good for your health because:

reduces abdominal fat;

improves circulation and tissue oxygenation;

the continuous practice reduces the heart rate, decreasing the strain on the heart and cardiovascular problems.

Walking is a simple and practicable physical activity for all ages, which brings countless benefits for both physical and mental health. In particular, studies have associated it with better fitness and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, with fast walkers having a life expectancy of up to 16 years longer than slow walkers.

The optimal number of steps changes according to age

The researchers identified in 6000 steps a day the recommended optimal number, but which in any case must be modulated according to age. Also, they suggested ai young to walk a little more: for them the recommended steps are between 8000 and 10,000 per day.

How long

The study starts from the assumption that it is always healthy to walk, especially for those who do very little physical activity. In this regard, the researchers suggest that half an hour of practice each day could be very helpful for anyone who sits for too long. The recommendation for i sedentary, which also applies to those who are moving towards an older age elderlyand do half an hour of intense walking per day to keep your brain, heart and bones healthy.

