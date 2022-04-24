Makeup brand debunks version of Amber Heard

Makeup brand Milani Cosmetics has debunked a claim that Amber Heard used the Conceal + Perfect All in One Correcting Kit to cover ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bruises.

It was through TikTok that the company denied what Heard said in the trial between her and Depp, which takes place in Virginia. The video, which already has more than five million views, shows clips from the trial of Heard’s attorney holding the makeup product. “Take note: the alleged abuse was around 2014-2016,” she reads the text overlay. But the makeup was released only in 2017.

TikTok then displays Milani’s internal materials about the product showing the year of release. “You asked us…let the record show that our concealer kit launched in 2017!” reads the text accompanying the TikTok video. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, meaning the product wasn’t even released during their rocky relationship.

During the trial, Heard’s attorney told the jury, “This is what she wore. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear Amber’s testimony about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed into the different colors and how she used to touch them up to cover them up.”

Depp has been adamant that he never physically hurt Heard during their marriage and just because the make-up brand is apparently wrong doesn’t mean Heard didn’t use make-up to cover the bruises.