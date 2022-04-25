Makeup brand denies Amber Heard’s testimony exposed in Johnny Depp’s trial

The trial that Johnny Depp undertook against Amber Heard for the charge of defamation continues to reveal situations of violence that, according to various testimonies, both parties exercised during their relationship.

A few days ago, Heard’s lawyers presented in court some evidence against the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean in which they involved a makeup brand called Milani.

Amber’s defense Elaine Bredehoft, presented at the hearing a kit of correctors Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One that the actress had used to cover the marks of the alleged physical attacks that Depp had exerted against Heard for several years.

However, the makeup brand exposed data that contradicts the testimony that the lawyer exhibited at the trial.

This Milani said about Amber Heard’s testimony

In a video of just 15 seconds, the official account of Milani’s TikTok denied that Amber Heard had used the corrector kit during the stage in which Depp allegedly physically assaulted the actress.

According to the information in the clip, the makeup palette was launched on the market in 2017, which does not tie in with the testimony that Heard’s defense raises, since the actor’s alleged abuse of Amber happened between 2014 and 2016, and the divorce was finalized in 2016.

“They asked us… let the record show that our corrective kit was launched in 2017!” reads the description of the video.

In the opening scene of the video, a young woman is shown holding the brand’s product catalog; She then shows the page where the information and description of the kit of correctors is broken down.

Finally, one of the shots focuses on a slide where the internal information of the cosmetic campaign is presented, whose key date for its sale was set for 2017.

“Take note: alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, divorced in 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017,” reads the video’s captions.

The trial that is currently in process in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, was brought by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard for defamation after, in 2018, the actress published an opinion column in the Washington Postwhere he pointed out that he had been a victim of domestic violence by Depp.