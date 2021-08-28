Makeup for big, luscious lips like Kylie Jenner is done like this!

Big, well-defined lip makeup has become the trademark for the (beautiful) women of the Kardashian clan: that’s why it’s time to copy Kylie Jenner’s lip makeup and her ingenious make-up secret.

The latest trends for lip make-up they staked everything on super voluminous lips, preferably shiny and well defined along the edges.

Among the trendiest techniques of all there is certainly theoverline lip make up, that is, the technique that consists of create an outermost lip line compared to the natural outline, to visually increase its size, and the use of specific products for super shiny lips.

Another makeup trend has also been recovered from the past that some would have done better to remain buried in the 2000s, but there is no way to combine all the latest trends in a harmonious, effective makeup and able to make lips appear larger than they actually are without surgery and pinpricks.

How you do it? Following the masterful example of one of the youngest exponents of the Kardashian clan.

Big lip makeup like Kylie Jenner is a fantastic combination of techniques

All the women of the Kardashian family have always opted for a nude lip makeup or in any case that involves the use of very neutral colors.

This choice, at least at first glance, might seem like a bad idea to make a lip makeup that highlights this specific part of the face, yet over the years Kim and her sisters have shown that it is an absolutely right choice, to pact of knowing how to use techniques, products and colors wisely.

Kylie Kardashian’s lip makeup that we are going to observe (and copy!) Today, is based above all on a shape of the lips well delineated through the use of a darker pencil.

This is the 90s – 2000s trend that many would have forgotten with pleasure, but which has made a strong comeback in the make-up of the most prominent women in the world. The idea behind this technique is the make the outside of the lips darker to bring up again clearer, rounded and voluminous the central part of the lips.

The “filler” effect will be immediate, but it will be necessary correctly choose the color of the pencil (which must be darker than the lipstick but in a barely perceptible way) and trace the now very famous overline contour.

Since the contour is crucial to highlight the lips it will be important to use it to correct any defects, so as to make them appear perfectly symmetrical.

For a slightly ombré effect you can blend the contour inwards with a lip brush, to make the transition from the lip contour to the dominant makeup color appear more gradual. To get a more marked effect, just fill the outer corners of the mouth with the dark pencil and blend inwards with a brush, to give further three-dimensionality.

At this point you will have to apply a lipstick with a super glossy finish which, however, offers a good seal. Since liquid and glossy lipsticks tend to disappear quickly, it is crucial to apply one lip primer layer to help the lipstick stay in place.

If, after a first try, all these tricks to enlarge the lips with make-up should be unsatisfactory there is the definitive product: the lip plumper! This product enlarge lips instantly and allows you to significantly increase its size, an effect that a well-made make-up will be able to further amplify.

But observing the black and white version of one of Kylie’s beautiful photographs, you can see a very noticeable shadow in the center of the upper lip, right in correspondence of the arch of Cupid.

What is this for very small shadow well drawn? To further accentuate the “magnifying” effect of the make-up, as it will “push” the lip line outwards, making them appear even more prominent.

To make it you will need to use a very small eyeshadow brush and apply one very small amount of brown or earth eyeshadow in the center of the lip and then blend upwards, taking care not to go down towards the lips.

An alternative that allows you to get much more precise results but a little more difficult to achieve is to use one very soft brown pencil, with which to trace the profile of the cupid’s bow a few millimeters away from the line of the lips.

This very small pencil stroke (which must be very light at the base) must then be carefully blended with a rather stiff brush to create a natural shade that could also be picked up under the lower lip.