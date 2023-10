Makeup-free Julianne Moore enjoys facial and more star photos

photos

1 Of

16

Julianne Moore gets a facial before her big trip.

julianmoore/Instagram

2 Of

16

Ariana Madis shows off her new ‘do.

ArianaMadix/Instagram

3 Of

16

Sofia Richie made a glamorous entrance at the Prada show.

Agostino Fabio/Mega

Advertisement

4 Of

16

Demi Moore and Amber Valletta are laughing.

demimoor/Instagram

5 Of

16

Natalie Portman strikes out for SAG-AFTRA.

NataliePortman/Instagram

6 Of

16

Bryce Dallas Howard gets a kiss from his godfather, Henry Winkler.

BrycedHoward/Instagram

Advertisement

7 Of

16

Busy Phillips promotes her podcast with a “click-baiting” photo featuring Michelle Williams.

busyphilips/instagram

8 Of

16

Ludacris is smiling in NYC.

gc images

9 Of

16

“Wednesday” co-stars Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie reunite at Fendi.

Ricksigrams/Instagram

Advertisement

10 Of

16

Kate Beckinsale celebrates a day of “magical magic”.

KateBeckinsale/Instagram

Eleven Of

16

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq reunited after “weeks” apart.

Instagram

12 Of

16

Jeremy Alan White shows off his biceps as he departs the Stella Artois dinner.

Eric Kowalski/MEGA

Advertisement

13 Of

16

Andy Cohen goes for a walk with Lucy and Ben.

BravoAndy/Instagram

14 Of

16

“Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi wears a “Get Wild Miami” T-shirt for the Miami Marlins playoff chase at Long Depot Park.

miami marlins

fifteen Of

16

Offset attended Metro Boomin’s birthday party at the Floor Room in Los Angeles.

GIO/Backgrid

Advertisement

16 Of

16

Zoe Saldana and Matt Damon speak on stage at The World’s Most Attractive Dinner by Stella Artois in partnership with Water.org.

Getty Images for Stella Artois