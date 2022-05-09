Makeup ideas to look spectacular on Mother’s Day

To celebrate the Mother’s daya trendy outfit and a make-up that complements perfectly will be the winning duo to look more spectacular than ever on such a special day, so choosing the makeup that it combines will be a success to see you as a fashion expert.

Use the make-up suitable for your age and skin tone will be key to not going unnoticed at all times, whether you need one for a brunch or an elegant dinner.



Photo: Instagram @shaymitchell

Also read: Adele celebrates her 34 with a Carolina Herrera dress and washed face

Next we leave you the best ideas to wear the perfect makeup on Mother’s Day.

For brown skin

Some of the celebrities like Rihanna and Shay Mitchell have shown us that nothing is an impediment to looking beautiful at all times, crowning themselves as the hottest moms of the moment, for which they have become an inspiration, wearing the best looks and makeup.

So bring a make-up With nude tones, with brown and pink undertones, it will be the best idea for brown skin. If you are looking for a makeup that matches any style, these shades are for you.



Photo: Instagram @shaymitchell / @badgalriri

romantic makeup

If you’re looking for a make-up romantic, that combines with a classic and sophisticated outfit, wear a medium coverage base, dark shadows on the eyelid to deepen your look and a nude lipstick, it will be the make-up perfect for achieving an elegant and glamorous look.



Photo: Instagram @jlo

Natural makeup

For nature lovers, there are also some ways to use the make-up in your favor to perfect your face, so you don’t need to add too much makeup or effort to look like an expert, a little gloss will do.

Shakira is a clear example that you can wear little makeup as a complement to an elegant look or for a relaxed one.



Photo: Instagram @shakira

She stars with a red lipstick

Wonder Woman is a title that Gal Gadot has not only earned by playing that role, but also by being an excellent mother and a woman who looks spectacular day after day, for which she has become an example to follow both in fiction and in reality.

If there is a make-up What characterizes the actress is the red lipstick, which never goes unnoticed, because wearing a lipstick of this color is perfect if you do not want to apply a lot of makeup, but you do want it to be noticed. You can wear a classic and subtle outline.



Photo: Instagram @gal_gadot

jovial and fun

For the moms young people who want to accompany their look with a make-up original and fun, a makeup with Y2K trend is perfect to achieve it, so Eva Luna becomes the perfect example when it comes to taking your makeup brushes.

Using an eyeliner that lengthens your look will be key for you to captivate everyone, add a little blush and a lipstick that will perfectly complement your look.



Photo: Instagram @evaluna

Makeup for mature skin

And for mature skin, a little more care is needed when making up the skin, since there are some tricks to fade wrinkles, dark circles and accentuate some aspects of the face that most favor you.

A clear example is Andrea Legarreta, who always has spectacular skin, and Eva Longoria, who complements her outfits with simple makeup, not so heavy, which is ideal for her age. Stylize your face with the help of a bronzer and peach colors will be your best allies. She highlights your lashes with a good mascara.



Photo: Instagram @andrealegarreta / @evalongoria

Also read: Mother’s Day: 7 irresistible gifts for the most fashionistas

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters