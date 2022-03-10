Makeup tricks we can learn from Kristen Stewart

Although the makeup trend focuses on graphic eyeliner, Kristen Stewart resorts to her tricks to shine on the red carpet.











In an industry as changing as fashion, few celebrities maintain their own style over the years, and Kristen Stewart is one of them! The Hollywood star has come to change her haircut and color on different occasions, but her makeup usually follows certain patterns with which she comes before makeup trends. It is worth mentioning that before getting to the makeup part, Kristen has a very clear rule to leave the perfect canvas of her skin so that her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey can make her magic: hydrate. During an interview for The Cut magazine, Stewart admitted that this is the beginning to look impeccable: “I drink a lot of water. I mean, if you don’t consume enough, you’re going to look terrible.”











Thus, with the skin protected from the inside, she continues with a beauty regimen appropriate for her skin type and once the corresponding serums and creams have been applied, she usually uses a light foundation whose coverage is not very dense and allows some of her little freckles in the cheek area. As for the cheeks, opt for slightly pinkish peach tones; In addition, it creates a lifting effect with illuminator on the upper parts of her cheekbones, which brings light to the face and sharpens her features. Basically, Kristen sums it up this way: “I always try to get to that point where I look like I just woke up. You know that washed face look? Where are you a little swollen but you look great? I like that”.

As much as Stewart has experimented with shaved hair, with the pixie cut and shades of brown, pink and almost white blonde always at the hands of hairstylist Adir Abergel, he invariably emphasizes his look; For each of her looks, Jillian Dempsey follows the glossy and smokey trend instead of other options. To achieve this, she lines the upper and lower lash lines with liner, while the lower lid is covered with metallic shadows over matte ones to give depth to the look, and sometimes adds a little shimmer on top to capture more light. On the other hand, if it is the actress herself who puts on makeup, she does not forgive mascara, concealer and eyeliner.

As for the lips, Kristen tends to avoid the lipstick and prefers glossy textures or translucent balms… so she also forgets to worry about retouching the color and has no problem staining her face or teeth with any facial movement. However, when she wants a pop of color, she chooses bright shades like cherry with a wet finish. She is that simple, she has created looks that are easy to imitate, which can be used both day and night.

