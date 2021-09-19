Making a Bitcoin Transaction? “It’s like throwing two iPhones in the trash”

AMSTERDAM – A single bitcoin transaction generates a lot of e-waste. Basically, “it’s like throwing two iPhones in the trash.”

This is what the Guardian reports, based on the results of a new analysis by the economists of the Dutch central bank and MIT (the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the USA), which wanted to investigate an aspect that has so far been given little attention internationally.

In fact, while the high carbon emissions of digital currency have been the subject of many studies, the vast production of hardware spurred by cryptocurrency has taken less spotlight. However, the second aspect also has a strong impact on the environment.

For example, specialized chips called ASICs are needed for mining, which are meant to run the algorithms that protect the bitcoin network. However, only the new chips have a cost-benefit in favor, and therefore are elements that must be replaced regularly. “We estimate that the waste generated by the entire bitcoin network is comparable to the amount of waste from small IT and telecommunications equipment produced, for example, by the Netherlands.”

The problem with cryptocurrency is that ASICs have no alternative use, they have no other purpose. Furthermore, ‘storing mining hardware costs money, and the longer it is stored, the less likely it is to be profitable again,’ the researchers explained.

Furthermore, if the price of bitcoin continues to rise, the e-waste problem could presumably increase further, “as it will incentivize further investment and the modernization of ASIC hardware.”

To counter the problem, the only solution is “to replace the mining process in its entirety with a more sustainable alternative” concluded the authors of the study. In this sense, for now, however, there are only experimental solutions.