Making a dangerous maneuver, Tom Cruise raises expectations on “Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence”

The new installment of “Mission Impossible” will hit the cinema in June 2023. (Paramount Pictures)

For years, Tom Cruise He has been known for doing his own stunts on film sets, which has caused him to get injured on more than one occasion during a recording, which does not seem to matter to him because now that he has just turned 60, he continues to perform stunts. risk that would make even the most experienced extreme athletes sweat.

Cruise does not believe in hiring a stuntman to do scenes that require a lot of strength and agility, so he stays in shape to be able to perform the most difficult stunts with ease, as the actor was recently seen in an apparently leaked video, where he boarded an airplane crosses the sky hundreds of kilometers away from the earth, while he talks about his new film.

In the leaked clip, the actor is seen standing on an airplane soaring through the sky. (Youtube)

Over the weekend, a one-minute clip showing Tom Cruise standing on an aircraft in the air began to circulate on social networks. In the video, she is seen saying that he is filming the latest installment of the series. Mission Impossible and that he’s excited to show it to people on the big screen.

The viral clip left many shocked as the actor holds the biplane with one hand and it seems that there is no harness involved. You can see another plane, next to yours with a pilot and the director Christopher McQuarrie in it, and a third vehicle filming the entire scene from a distance.

Also participating in the video is Christopher McQuarrie, director of “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.” (Youtube)

In the middle of his speech, he is interrupted by the director McQuarriewho tells him that they are losing daylight and need to continue filming, this while he is flying his own biplane that stops right next to the actor.

Tom He closes the session by saying that he will see everyone in the cinema, and then his planes and those of Chris they simultaneously tilt and plummet to the left, with the Oscar winner simply hanging onto his feet.

The actor showed how he does a stunt from his new movie “Mission Impossible”. (Youtube)

According to TMZ, the video was leaked online, with no traceable source. Earlier this year, it was allegedly shown during CinemaCon and before the projection of Top Gun Maverick in Las Vegas.

Paramount Pictures has announced that in the next two years we will get two parts of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The film will star Tom Cruise, Rob Delaney, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell Y Cary Elwe, in roles not yet revealed.

Tom Cruise, as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, during a scene from the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” which was released this year. (Paramount Pictures)



Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One It is the seventh installment in the film series. Mission: Impossible and the third in the series directed by McQuarrieafter rogue nation Y fallout. Ethan Hunt returns with his usual team for more covert missions around the world to save us all from chaos and destruction.

Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg during a scene filmed in Italy for the new installment of “Mission: Impossible”. (Paramount Pictures)

The script for this new installment is written by McQuarriebased on the television series created by bruce geller and produced by Tom Cruise, JJ Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jake Myers.

Paramount Pictures will premiere this first part in theaters around the world from July 14, 2023 and the second part will hit theaters from June 2024.

