Making Bitcoin Legal Tender in Mexico Will Be “An Uphill Battle,” Says Ricardo Salinas

During the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami, Florida, Cointelegraph met with Ricardo Salinas, founder and president of Grupo Salinas, in an exclusive interview. As one of the early adopters of Bitcoin (BTC), Since his $200 days, Salinas has experienced the ups and downs of the market firsthand, and he’s learned a thing or two along the way.

Salinas began the day as a panelist on the main stage of the Miami Beach Convention Center, among other billionaires such as Orlando Bravo, Marcelo Claure Y Dan Tapiero. In a discussion titled “Bitcoin Billionaires’ Capital Allocators,” Salinas revealed that 60% of his portfolio is in Bitcoin, while the other 40% is a mix of oil and gas investments.

From left to right, moderator Greg Foss, Marcelo Claure, Ricardo Salinas, Dan Tapiero, and Orlando Bravo.

That same day, on April 7, Mexican Senator Indira Kempis, also attending the conference, announced that she was proposing legislation to make Bitcoin legal tender in Mexico. Mexico would follow El Salvador, Roatán, Honduras and Madeira, Portugal, if it goes ahead with the legislation. When asked what he thought about this, Salinas said “it’s going to be an uphill battle” to make this happen because his country “unfortunately” has a mindset too attached to its control over fiat, or what he calls “fiat fraud.”

“The powerful in the central bank and finance ministry hate Bitcoin for the freedom it represents and it is a direct threat to their monopoly money.”

As founder of the Mexican bank Banco Azteca, Salinas admits that he is part of a problematic system and reveals that he would love for his bank to have access to Bitcoin payments, deposits and loans. In the meantime, however, as the owner of the Grupo Elektra supermarket chain, he is currently working on enabling retailers to accept Bitcoin payments for all items.

While meeting with Cointelegraph, he said that Bitcoiners are still a small percentage of the total population and that there is still a long way to go before there is universal adoption. He also reminded viewers that regardless of an investor’s age, the most important quality any investor can have is curiosity and an open-mindedness to continually learn.

