Making calculations inside a memory, Samsung succeeds for the first time with an MRAM

Samsung proved, for the first time in the world, that it is possible perform calculations within a MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory). The so-called “in-memory computing“at the center of a study published in Nature entitled”A crossbar array of magnetoresistive memory devices for in-memory computing“, led by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) in close collaboration with the Samsung Electronics Foundry Business and the Semiconductor R&D Center.

The novelty changes the way we see the standard computing architecture, where the memory chips have the mere function of data storage (temporary or lasting over time), while separate processors (CPU, GPU, etc.) take these information and process it. In-memory computing instead it foresees that the memory has a double function, in addition to the archiving one, also the calculation one.



(From left) Dr. Donhee Ham, SAIT Fellow and Harvard University Professor, Dr. Seungchul Jung, Staff Researcher at SAIT, and Dr. Sang Joon Kim, SAIT Vice President of Technology

The clear goal: process the data without moving it, so do it in the way quick (processing takes place in parallel) and with decidedly lower consumption. “In-memory computing,” explains Samsung, “is therefore one of the promising technologies that will enable create next generation low-power artificial intelligence chips“.

Until now, much research on in-memory computing had focused on two types of non-volatile solutions, RRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory) and PRAM (Phase-change Random Access Memory), as despite the MRAM had undoubted qualities – speed, strength and large-scale production – he pointed out problems related to the low resistance of the memory itself.



On the left, a prototyping board with voltage regulators, clock generators, an MCU and the MRAM chip. On the right, a shot showing how the MCU communicates with the PC via USB

Samsung researchers have managed to overcome that obstacle developing a “different” MRAM, composed of several layers (we speak of an array), in which the architecture of in-memory computing rather than being based on the sum of the currents based on the sum of resistances, thus going to “solve the problem of the small resistances of the single MRAM devices”.

The South Korean company subsequently tested the performance of this MRAM with artificial intelligence operations, noting 98% accuracy in classifying handwritten digits and 93% accuracy in face detection.

Not only that, the researchers believe that this new MRAM chip can also act as a platform for “offloading” biological neuronal networks, a possibility in line with the company’s vision of neuromorphic electronics shared by Samsung last September.

“Processing in memory has similarities to the brain, in the sense that in the brain, computation also occurs within the biological memory network, or synapses, the points where neurons touch, “said Dr. Seungchul Jung, the first author of the article.” effects, while the processing performed by our MRAM network for now has a different purpose from the computation done by the brain, this solid-state memory network could be used in the future as a platform to mimic the brain by modeling the connectivity of synapses. “