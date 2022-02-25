Making Kawhi Leonard laugh

The Los Angeles Clippers forward, known for being a very serious person and who does not let out a random smile, could not give in to the figure of Your Majesty.

The days have passed since the ceremony where the National Basketball Association (NBA) paid tribute to the 75 best players in its entire history, where players like Kawhi Leonardand who had Michael Jordan as the most prominent figure in the event held in Cleveland.

It is that during the appointment, framed in the All-Star Game 2022it was possible to appreciate in a very jovial way Your Majestywhere challenged a heads up magic Johnson; he was reunited with his former partner in Chicago Bulls Dennis Rodman; he had an affectionate hug with the Slovenian Luka Doncić; “insulted” at Karl Anthony Townsand of course, the viral hug with Lebron James.

But there was a fact that caught the attention of everyone who was present at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, and that shows how hypnotic and striking Jordan’s figure is, and that Leonard was the protagonist, because he achieved something “impossible”.

Jordan did the impossible with Kawhi Leonard



As reported by the Bleacher Reportduring the pre-presentation ceremony of the 75 best in league history, MJ greeted a large part of the chosen ones, including ClawTo who hugged him and made him smile which was immortalized in a photo.

Yes to many NBA fans They found Jordan’s behavior in the NBA All-Star Game 2022 very strangeeven in social networks they assure that he showed up drunk at the event; it’s much rarer to see Kawhi Leonard laughlittle accustomed to this type of expressions.