Making money by having sex online, the story of Marcus and OnlyFans

The uncensored social network allows high earnings by performing on the Net. During the lockdown boom of subscriptions and 4-zeros revenues. Marcus: “It’s not easy money, you need perseverance and creativity”.

With the economic and social crisis linked to Covid pandemic, the way of having sex has also changed. The investigation of the QoS on the world of sex continues, after having dealt with the sex shop topic.

Lockdown, red areas, prohibition of travel, of visiting people outside one’s own, closer family circle, curfew. Living one’s sexuality for those without a regular partner has become extremely difficult. Many, more than ever, have adapted to the virtual world, finding many new opportunities to “distract themselves” on the Internet.

Then there are those who, among the most uninhibited, also having to deal with the economic crisis, have found on the Net, an easy earning opportunity. It is the case of Marcus Rush (stage name). A young Sicilian emigrated to Spain who for more than a year has rounded up with “do it yourself” porn by performing on the Internet.

“I started creating adult content with the 30-year crisis. I had already left Sicily for some years and moved to Spain where I met my partner. Unfortunately, after a couple of years, overnight, this relationship ends. A break that will bring with it many changes in my life including a strong need to experience new things “.

What exactly do you do to make money with sex?

“I am fortunate to have a job that allows me to travel and have flexible hours. Having an economic stability available, but at the same time a lot of free time, generated in me the idea of ​​getting involved in an activity that I had never contemplated before and which nowadays has converted into work which generates me the greatest entrance: now I consider myself a content creator for OnlyFans ”.

What is OnlyFans

So let’s take a step back. OnlyFans, we explain what it is. OnlyFans is an entertainment service (born in 2016) via subscription based in London. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, so-called fans.

OnlyFans is popular in the adult entertainment industry but it also hosts content from other genres such as fitness experts and other types of creators who post online regularly. It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis.

OnlyFans does not have a very restrictive content policy and allows users to share their photos semi-nude or fully nude in exchange for a monthly membership fee.

How much OnlyFans pays and required commissions

The company pays 80% of the fees collected to the content creator, while the remaining 20% ​​is retained by OnlyFans. After the commercial and processing fees, the company’s share is about 12%.

But back to Marcus, “In this platform I load explicit videos, without any kind of filter, mainly made with other“ creators ”(this is how the platform calls to its users who upload content). This has become my main business ”.

Who are your “fans”?

“Many of my subscribers are young guys with strong sexual fantasies that, for cultural, social reasons or simply for introversion and shyness, they don’t realize.

My success lies in the fact that they identify with me because I don’t represent the typical magazine model, but the guy next door you would never think does certain things. My videos are amateur and this gives them a certain authenticity, but I don’t neglect the quality of the footage ”.

Let’s focus on your fanpage. How did you get the idea?

Marcus Rush

“I already loved performing on the net with provocative photos. After breaking up with my partner, perhaps subconsciously I needed to get attention and feel valid and appreciated. On Twitter I had ventured to post some explicit video of a few seconds that, to my surprise, immediately got thousands of likes. That shower of likes makes you feel omnipotent: in parallel with the growth of followers I uploaded increasingly strong contents and it was the followers themselves who encouraged me to create an “OnlyFans” profile. I never thought anyone could register on that platform to see a guy like me “in action”, yet five days later I had cashed in my first thousand euros! “

Who is watching you? Who is your typical fan? Which categories?

“I have two types of fans: young people aged 20 to 30 and over 45s.

The former follow me because, as I said before, they identify with me and what I do in those videos is part of their somewhat repressed desires. Others because they see me as the object of their fantasies!

My contents are especially impactful for both of the group scenes (bukkake, gangbang, menage a trois…) ”.

How many subscribers do you have today and how do you earn from this page? How do you promote it? How much can you earn with this activity?

“Although there is a high rate of attendance by fans (about 60% of subscribers renew their monthly subscription for my page), there are big fluctuations. The boom was during confinement, when I had 700 fans, but normally the average is much lower and is around 300.

The hardest part is making yourself known and promoting yourself. I use all the classic social networks, fighting against the censorship that everyone applies, but it is on Twitter, which allows pornography, where I really triumph. I am also present on various “specialized” platforms such as Pornhub, xvideos etc ..

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not easy money, you have to be constant and spend several hours every day to reach a new audience. If done right you can really make a fortune. I know various creators here in Spain who hit figures with five zeros in a month. A Valencian girl last month in an interview revealed that she earns around € 45,000 a month! My entrances are much more modest ”.

Is there competition in this sector? How do you get ahead of your competitors?

“Before the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of competition and OnlyFan wasn’t very well known, it had around 70,000 content creators. With the current economic situation many people have decided to jump into this industry and OnlyFan has already exceeded 450,000 creators and 40 million users!

It is necessary to be creative, constant, but above all not to take oneself too seriously to open up a path in this world ”.

How did the pandemic and the lockdown affect your businesses? Did you experience slowdowns or on the contrary an acceleration?

“Obviously during the confinement the number of subscribers increased exponentially, but it was the most difficult challenge to keep my fanpage active. Not being able to create content with other actors, if not someone in the form of virtual collaboration, having to make videos alone meant bringing out not only the erotic side but above all the creative one. In the end it was precisely this that made my fans better know me ”.

How did you manage to work during this period? And what about safety, did you have to take extra precautions or did you have to limit yourself?

“During confinement it was impossible to film new videos with others, except through a few video calls. As soon as it was possible to meet again, I made a video with various guys from the platform and I remember the experience with tenderness.

That day was the first time for all of us returning to film. We were euphoric, playful and passionate like never before. But the joy wouldn’t last long; that in fact was one of the few group scenes I did during the pandemic. Now we try to film less frequently and only in pairs to minimize the risks ”.