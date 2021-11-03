News

Making the dreams of sick children come true, the Make-A-Wish campaign

Making the dreams of sick children come true, the Make-A-Wish campaign

The non-profit organization launches “Happy and stronger”

Rome, 3 Nov. (askanews) – Nearly 2,400 wishes of seriously ill children have been granted in the past 17 years. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Italia, a non-profit organization, Giacomo, 6 years old with a Medulloblastoma, dreamed of space. Saverio, 15, with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, traveled to Barcelona to meet his idol, Lionel Messi. Vittorio, 10 years old with Histiocytosis, became a “Sheriff of the Far West” for one day. And like them, many children have seen their dream come true: simple wishes like a gift, special encounters with famous people such as Francesco Totti, George Clooney or the astronaut Paolo Nespoli, travel. An important psychological help also to better deal with the disease.

With the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, however, in the last year the list has grown and there are about 250 wishes and children still waiting. Make-A-Wish Italia therefore launches the “Happy and Stronger” campaign, a solidarity initiative until November 14 to try to make them happen. (To donate, just a text message or a landline call to 45584).

