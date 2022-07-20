Makoke reveals her new beauty and wellness secret for a ten body at 52

Makoke is a great ambassador for healthy living and sports, although genetics accompanies her, the collaborator has an enviable figure at 52 years old. The former model has shared with her Instagram followers her new beauty and wellness secret: “I’ve been intermittent fasting for three days.”

Intermittent fasting is no longer just another diet but a way of life and more and more celebrities are deciding to join the trend. “It’s going 16 hours without eating, you can make dinner or breakfast, for me it’s easier with breakfast. This is my third day of fasting, I can only drink black coffee or infusion, until noon I don’t eat anything. I feel great!” Makoke explained. in their Instagram stories.

INSTAGRAM @makoke_

“Intermittent fasting is not only to lose weight but it is a brutal antioxidant. It is doing me good and I am feeling very good,” Makoke said. Tania Llasera, Ariadne Artiles or Elsa Pataky are some of the famous ambassadors of this new lifestyle which has been talked about so much in recent years. The 16/8 intermittent fasting diet has become very popular due to its ability to adapt to different lifestyles, sIts multiple benefits and its results as a method of losing weight in a healthy way.

INSTAGRAM @makoke_

It is based on eating in a window of the day of 8 consecutive hours on a regular basis and fasting the remaining 16 hours. Makoke is delighted with the experience and plans to move on. She has also told her followers that she will continue with her sports routines and eating very healthy. “I don’t count calories, I just try to eat a few carbohydrates, especially at night, and a lot of protein so that the muscle doesn’t fall,” he said.. In addition, the collaborator has explained that her doses of collagen are not lacking in the morning to have the most beautiful and smooth skin.