good morning america

In an interview with good morning americathe former professional dancer of Dancing With the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, spoke about his ordeal in Ukraine. He was held there for a week after the Russian invasion began. Maks traveled there to begin filming the Ukrainian version of World of Dance.

Maks spoke about his arrest and how he didn’t “feel safe” in Kiev, as well as how guilty and ashamed he felt fleeing the country while so many others stayed behind.

Maks said the situation at the train station was ‘horrible’ and he was still ‘dying inside’ thinking about it.





Play



Video Video related to maks chmerkovskiy explained that he was arrested in ukraine: how did he get to the usa? 2022-03-05T20:45:02-05:00

In his interview on good morning america on Friday, March 4, 2022, Maks spoke about his train trip to Poland. He said that he was the only man on board and he still feels guilty about it.

“The train station was horrible. I found out after leaving. All the people who didn’t get on that train now have to sleep right there in that train station. It’s not heated, it’s just a giant building, it’s cold, there are kids everywhere. I’m dying inside because this is still a very emotional thing for me. There are kids everywhere, babies everywhere,” Maks said.

He added: “I felt embarrassed the whole way back because I was the only man on the train among all the women and children. I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame”.

He also said that while he is an “adult” who can handle himself, he knows he is mentally struggling with what he experienced there.

“I still think about it constantly. I know for a fact that I’m going through something mentally. I’m emotional, I can’t control it. I cried on the way from the airport,” Maks said.

Maks said he realized he was ‘in trouble’

Maks had never experienced the feeling of being trapped.

He also said that when he was arrested for violating the curfew was the moment he realized that he was not safe in Kiev. What saved him is that someone recognized him as a judge of Dancing With the Stars (Maks was a judge on the Ukrainian version of the show) and saved him from sleeping in a dungeon.

“It’s not like they were going to shoot me. They would probably put me somewhere until they found out who I am and verified my identity,” Maks explained. “But I began to feel that I was in danger. I was realizing I wasn’t where I should be.”

Maks was able to fly out of Poland and returned to the United States on Wednesday, March 2, where he was reunited with his wife, also a professional Dancing With the Stars Peta Murgatroyd.

If you want to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have signed up Bethenny Frankel’s organization B Strong, which helps in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate money here.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM