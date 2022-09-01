Malaga will host the XVI National Congress of Clinical Laboratory in October

The laboratory medicine look to the future from Malaga. The city will host next month the XVI edition of the National Congress of Clinical Laboratory. The union of these professionals converges this year in the Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga, the days October 19, 20 and 21. After the two years of pandemic, which forced it to be held in virtual format, these conferences are once again held in person.

Organized by the Spanish Association of Medical Biopathology-Laboratory Medicine (AEBM-ML), the Spanish Association of the Clinical Laboratory (AEFA) and the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML), the sixteenth edition of this congress returns with news: “We are really excited, investing all our effort and love to design, through the scientific committee, the organizer and the local representative, a congress that is attractive to all professionals and that meets their expectations, both from a scientific point of view and from an organizational point of view, which we know are especially high for this congress”, he explains. Enrique Prada from Mediumpresident of the organizing committee.

The inaugural conference of the congress, ‘Coronavirus epidemics: origin, pathology and protection’, will be carried out by the Dr. Luis Enjuanesdirector of the coronavirus laboratory of the National Center for Biotechnology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), who leads research on the first intranasal vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“The scientific program has been prepared by choosing innovative and relevant topics for Laboratory Medicine, which will be addressed by very high-level speakers,” he says. Christian Morales, president of the scientific committee of the congress. Topics such as the implementation of pharmacogenetics in health care, novelties in the approach to cancer from laboratory medicine, the detection of non-neoplastic disease in hematology or the environmental management of waste in the clinical laboratory, will be some of the topics included in the scientific program of the congress.

The meeting will feature renowned speakers in Laboratory Medicine. The contents will be distributed in pre-congress courses, symposiums and workshops organized by the industry in the sector, which will allow attendees to learn about all the latest developments and research in progress.

For his part, the Daniel PinedaTenorlocal congressional representative, highlights the great solvency of the city of Malaga to host an event of the importance and scope of the XVI National Congress of the Clinical Laboratory. “It is an exceptional enclave, in which the congressmen will be able to share their time and experience the beauty of its streets and the joy of its people”.