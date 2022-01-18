Malagò: “I risked a stroke, but now I’m out of danger”

“I had a serious heart complication”, the revelation of the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, speaking to the National Council at the Foro Italico. “On December 24th – says Malagò – I went for a small scheduled eye surgery in day hospital, I had an atrial arrhythmia, a fibrillation, since I am brachycardic I never felt it. I was at risk of thrombus and stroke, I understood when at the end they gave me a burst electrocardiogram “.

Fortunately, however, the danger was identified before it could turn into something serious: “They prescribed me some drugs, I returned after a few days of rest to Sabaudia and the diagnosis was confirmed. It went well, I’m out of danger” . The number 1 of Coni, however, has not yet understood the origin of the problem: “Now I don’t have it anymore but the problem now is to understand why: at 75% it is an overload of stress, at 24% it can be a problem of coronary arteries, at 1% it could have been vaccine myocarditis but it was excluded from the tests. So I was right to take the third dose of vaccine. I could not tell you this story because you are my family “, concluded Malagò.