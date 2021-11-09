Malala announces her wedding on Twitter – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced her Nikkah (marriage contract) with Asser Malik with a message on Twitter.



“Today is a precious day in my life. Asser and I got married and will be companions for life. We had a small Nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Send us your prayers. We are thrilled to walk together for the journey ahead, “wrote Malala on Twitter.



The Nobel laureate, who is now 24, also shared photos taken with her new husband along with his parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Tor Pekai. A Maulana (religious figure) is also shown in an image intervening at the Nikkah.



Asser Malik is originally from the city of Lahore, Punjab province, and is an entrepreneur in the sports sector.



He currently works as General Manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board (Pcb). (HANDLE).

