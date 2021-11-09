Malala got married, the announcement on Twitter

LONDON – Malala Yousafzai, the girls’ education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner got married. The 24-year-old, who survived a gunshot wound when she was 15 by a Taliban in her native Pakistan, made the announcement on social media. Malala lives in Britain and introduced her husband as Asser, without adding any other details. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I got married and will be partners for life,” she tweeted, adding four photos to her post.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

??: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP – Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Internet users have identified the groom as being Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board High Performance Center, but there is no confirmation as to his identity.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and eloquence in defending the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, his activism has divided public opinion. In July Malala had declared a British Vogue not sure if she would ever get married. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage documents, why can’t it just be a partnership?” A comment that drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan.